‘That made me weep’: Ibrahim Ali Khan recounts shocking details of dad Saif Ali Khan’s knife attack for first time

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his acting debut with Netflix film Nadaaniyan, opened up on his father and actor Saif Ali Khan’s knife attack incident for the first time. He shared details of the shocking incident that took place recently and admitted it made him ‘weep’.

In an interview with GQ India, Ibrahim Ali Khan was asked about Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident and how he felt hearing the shocking news. He revealed that he was shooting when the incident occurred at 2:30 am. He got to know about it three hours later and rushed to meet his father, who had just come out of the ICU after surgery.

The Nadaaniyan actor added, “He opened his eyes, spoke to Sara for a bit, and asked for me. I was so happy; I said, ‘I’m right here, dad’.”

Ibrahim further shared that Saif told him that he would have beaten the guy had he been present during the incident. “That made me weep. I wish I had been there,” he added.

The actor also opened up on thinking of ‘worst-case scenario’ after hearing about his father's stabbing incident and termed it a ‘bad and scary’ feeling. Further, he refuted reports claiming he drove Saif Ali Khan to the hospital with his baby brother Taimur Ali Khan. He revealed that the Jewel Thief actor went to the hospital all by himself with a knife stuck to him and asked for help.

Ibrahim Ali Khan also opened up on how his relationship with his dad has changed after the incident and admitted feeling closer to him. He shared, “If someone in your immediate family has a near-death experience, you don’t take them for granted. You become more present in the relationship.”

For the unversed, on January 16, 2025, Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence became the scene of a shocking burglary attempt that left the actor seriously injured. An intruder broke into the house and, after the house help raised an alarm, the actor confronted the attacker. However, he got attacked with a knife multiple times. Saif was soon rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent several surgeries. After a brief recovery period, he returned home in stable condition.

