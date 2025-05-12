Never Have I Ever Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Has 'Tamil Slay' Moment with KATSEYE's Lara at Gold House Gala: SEE

After impressing us with her amazing acting and comedic timing, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan took our breath away as she posed alongside none other than KATSEYE' band member Lara. The actress shared selfies with her after she graced the Gold House Gala.

Ramakrishnan added two pictures in the post, posing alongside Lara. In the first picture, both of them looked at the camera, looking absolutely stunning. In the next pic, Lara pouted while facing the actress. Ramakrishnan posed while posing at the camera.

Advertisement

The actress captioned this post by writing, “Tamil joint slay.” Many fans immediately started commenting on the post. A person writes, “NO WAAAYYYY MY TWO FAVES .” Another netizen commented, “Now this is a gag.”

Ramakrishnan made sure to impress us with her outfit as well. She wore a body-hugging, off-shoulder dress. And topped the look with minimalistic jewelry, including a nose ring, earrings, a bracelet, and multiple rings. She seemingly wore black strappy heels at the event.

The Gold House Gala hosted its fourth annual event on May 10 at the Music Centre in Los Angeles. The ceremony brought together its A100 list of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who have made changes in American culture this year, per Teen Vogue.

Along with the Never Have I Ever star, many other major stars, including Megan Thee Stallion, Jordan Chiles, Sandra Oh, Shay Mitchell, Laufey, Mindy Kaling, Auli’i Cravalho, Jhene Aiko, Anderson. Paak, Sherry Cola, Megan Suri, H.E.R., Brenda Song, Tayme Thapthimthong, and many others, arrived at the grand event.

Advertisement

Stallion was awarded the One House Honor for supporting Asian Pacific culture in her recent work.

ALSO READ: Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively: Taylor Swift's Team Breaks Silence on Official Summons, 'Never Set Foot on Set...'