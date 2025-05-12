Did You Know Ibrahim Ali Khan’s hearing disability at birth impacted his speech? Actor reveals he's still working 'really hard'

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, recently made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Soon after the film was released, fans noted that it was dubbed, and some even claimed that it was done to hide Ibrahim’s lisp. Now, Ibrahim opened up on his speech issue and revealed how it was impacted after his hearing disability at birth. He also revealed he is working ‘really hard’ on it.

In an interview with GQ India, Ibrahim Ali Khan revealed that shortly after his birth, he was diagnosed with ‘very bad’ jaundice, which affected his brainstem and resulted in significant hearing loss. He shared, “I went on to lose quite a bit of my hearing, and that impacted my speech. My speech is something that I’ve had to work hard on since I was a child, with coaches and therapists.”

Ibrahim further added, “It’s not perfect; I’m still working really hard on it.”

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan, recently opened up about facing backlash on social media. In an interview with Filmfare, he was asked about the film getting mixed reviews from the viewers. Acknowledging the same, the actor admitted being happy over the fact that a few still recognized what he brought to the table.

He revealed the mixed reviews on social media after Nadaaniyan and added that ‘they do fry your brains a bit.’ Ibrahim Ali Khan admitted that most of the reviews about the film were negative and considered it a part of social media work. He expressed happiness over the reviews he got from his peers in the industry and said he is ‘pleased.’

For the unversed, Nadaaniyan not only marked the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan but also the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. The film featured a star-studded cast including Khushi Kapoor, Jugal Hansraj, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Mahima Chaudhary in important roles.

The film revolves around Arjun and Pia, young college students who fake being in a relationship to improve the latter's bond with her friends. However, they were unaware that it would lead them to develop real feelings for each other. What follows is a rollercoaster of emotions and a lot of drama.

