Suniel Shetty Pathaan 2 Neil Nitin Mukesh Suniel Shetty on Akshay Kumar Kesari 2 Box Office Raid 2 Box Office Kusha Kapila facebook account Aamir Khan with Reena Dutta and Gauri Spratt Bollywood Newsmakers of the week Athiya Shetty KL Rahul

‘My dad is much happier with Bebo’, admits son Ibrahim Ali Khan; claims not feeling pain after Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s divorce

Ibrahim Ali Khan in a recent interview opened up about how his parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce impacted him and sister Sara Ali Khan.

By Prerna Verma
Published on May 12, 2025  |  11:27 AM IST |  3K
‘My dad is much happier with Bebo’, admits son Ibrahim Ali Khan; claims not feeling pain after Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s divorce
Picture credit: Sara Ali Khan/ Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan maybe just a film older in Bollywood but his popularity and fan following goes beyond it. The star kid who recently made his debut with Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor has been in the headlines since. Well, in a recent explosive interview, he spoke his heart out about a lot of things including his dad Saif Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh’s divorce and how it impacted him and sister Sara Ali Khan. The budding star also admitted that his dad is much happier with his second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Advertisement
Credits: GQ India
About The Author
Prerna Verma

Prerna Verma loves the magical world of cinema, so much so that she turned it into a profession! A B...

Advertisement

Latest Articles