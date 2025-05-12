‘My dad is much happier with Bebo’, admits son Ibrahim Ali Khan; claims not feeling pain after Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s divorce
Ibrahim Ali Khan in a recent interview opened up about how his parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce impacted him and sister Sara Ali Khan.
Ibrahim Ali Khan maybe just a film older in Bollywood but his popularity and fan following goes beyond it. The star kid who recently made his debut with Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor has been in the headlines since. Well, in a recent explosive interview, he spoke his heart out about a lot of things including his dad Saif Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh’s divorce and how it impacted him and sister Sara Ali Khan. The budding star also admitted that his dad is much happier with his second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.