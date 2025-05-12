Taylor Swift's Act of Affection for Travis Kelce Amid Breakup Rumors Shows Their Relationship Is Still Strong

As rumors swirl about the status of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, the singer has silenced the gossip in the sweetest way possible — with a homemade batch of the NFL star’s favorite treat. The Grammy winner recently baked and packaged Pop-Tarts for Kelce’s photoshoot crew, complete with a handwritten note, reaffirming that their connection remains warm and strong.

Advertisement

The gesture took place during a recent American Eagle shoot featuring Kelce. According to a fan-shared video online, Swift personally prepared boxes of homemade Pop-Tarts in three flavors — strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry — and sent them to the behind-the-scenes team. Each box was topped with a handwritten message that read, “Have a great shoot!!” signed “Love, Taylor.”

This isn’t the first time Swift’s baking skills have been praised. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid previously joked on The Rich Eisen Show that Swift “makes a mean Pop-Tart,” and that while her treats often go to the linemen, he hopes to get a share someday. Reid also complimented Swift’s culinary talents, calling her “a really good cook” in addition to being a stellar performer.

Kelce himself has spoken about his fondness for Pop-Tarts, sharing his love for the snack on his New Heights podcast back in January. Though private about their time in the kitchen, Kelce did confirm during a June 2024 press conference that he and Swift enjoy cooking together — but said he prefers to keep those moments personal. Still, he couldn’t resist adding, with a smile, “Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll.”

Advertisement

While whispers of trouble in paradise have made their rounds, Swift’s thoughtful baking gesture speaks louder than any tabloid headline. It’s clear that the couple’s bond is still going strong, built on love, laughter, and, apparently, a shared appreciation for Pop-Tarts.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce's Mom Spills the Beans on His Dating Life Before Meeting Taylor Swift: 'I Met 1 or 2...'