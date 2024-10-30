Diler: Ibrahim Ali Khan's upcoming sports-drama with Dinesh Vijan to feature THIS popular actress as female lead?

Ibrahim Ali Khan is already making headlines before his debut in Bollywood. Fans are waiting to see the young Pataudi on-screen, and before his debut, the young actor has already signed multiple projects. As per a new report, Khan will be paired opposite South Indian actress Sreeleela in his next with Dinesh Vijan. The film will be a sports drama tentatively titled Diler. However, the makers have yet to make an official announcement about it.

Diler is one of the most significant projects for Producer Dinesh Vijan and his Maddock films, credited for making films like Stree 2, Bhediya and Roohi. Ibrahim was cast in the lead role a few months ago, and now a new report by the Times of India reported Sreeleela will make her debut in Hindi cinema with the sports drama.

For those aware, Sreeleela has mostly worked in Telugu and Kannada films like Kiss (2019), By Two Love (2022), Bhagavanth Kesari (2023), and Guntur Kaaram (2024), among others. So, the fresh pairing of Khan and Sreeleela will be interesting to watch.

The same source shares that the on-screen pair has already completed their first shooting schedule in London after a delay due to UK riots. Earlier reports suggested Sreeleela would make her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co-starring Varun Dhawan. But a report from Bollywood Hungama denied the claim and mentioned Pooja Hegde had been cast as the female lead.

The 29-year-old is the son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Also, he is the brother of Sara Ali Khan, and the new pairing is a promising venture. However, the makers have made no official announcement about this.

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon make his highly anticipated debut in Bollywood with Sarzameen co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla reported earlier that Ibrahim's second film, a sports drama with Dinesh Vijan, is a well-written love story with music, romance, and a gripping storyline. Moreover, it's directed by Jannat and Shiddat director Kunal Deshmukh's tentatively titled Diler.

