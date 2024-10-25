Kajol breaks silence on her rude behavior with paparazzi saying she doesn't get angry but has bad days: 'I will not edit myself’

Bollywood star Kajol, known for her stellar performances, recently grabbed attention for her seemingly rude behavior with paparazzi, especially at a Durga Puja pandal. Now addressing the buzz, Kajol candidly shared that while she doesn’t always get angry, she does have bad days. She emphasized that she won’t conform to the public’s expectations of how a celebrity should act, refusing to constantly edit herself to fit the idealized image people might expect.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Kajol finally addressed the buzz surrounding her so-called rude behavior with paparazzi, a topic that has been making headlines for quite some time. She also shared her perspective on social media, reflecting on how everything posted online is often curated to appear flawless, from the perfect angles to the ideal portrayal of life.

However, Kajol expressed her belief that this level of perfection doesn't truly represent who people are, pointing out that real life is far more dynamic than still images and carefully crafted posts.

Kajol went on to explain that her social media presence is intentional, aimed at showing her true self. She emphasized that, at least on her Instagram, she isn’t striving for perfection. She acknowledged having moments of anger, bad days, and good days, stressing that this is all part of who she is.

Kajol made it clear that she refuses to constantly edit herself to fit the public’s perception of how a celebrity should behave, especially when it comes to maintaining a flawless image or controlling emotions.

She said, “I do get angry, I have bad days and good days—that’s me. I think that I cannot and will not sit down and edit myself time and again for somebody else’s idea of 'she is a celebrity and she should not lose her temper'.”

Earlier, a video of Kajol went viral, capturing a moment where she was visibly upset with Paparazzi at a Durga Puja pandal. The photographers had gathered in the front to take pictures of the festivities, which visibly angered Kajol.

Frustrated, she sternly asked them to step aside and make way for the devotees who had come for darshan. She said, "People are standing behind you for anjouli. Please move aside, please side ho jaiye, peeche ho jaiye. Anjouli dene ke liye logo ko aane dijiye."

During the same Durga Puja celebration, another incident unfolded when Kajol was seen warmly greeting Jaya Bachchan. While the two were engrossed in conversation, Kajol suddenly turned around, irritated by the sound of persistent whistling.

Clearly agitated, she asked the security guard to check who was making the noise. In a stern manner, she confronted the situation, demanding, “Kaun hai ye, seeti kaun baja raha hai? (Who’s whistling?) Tell him to stop; it's ridiculous.”

