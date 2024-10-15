The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led horror comedy, Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik is nearing the end of its run at the box office in India, with estimated lifetime business in the range of Rs 585 crore. The film has done earth-shattering business across the board and emerged number-one film of all time in the history of Hindi Cinema. The film surprised which phenomenal business in the international markets too, with lifetime estimates of USD 15.9 Million (INR 134 crore).

The worldwide gross total of Stree 2 stands at Rs 840 crore, making it the fourth highest-grossing film of all time after Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal. The All India Distributor share for the Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao starrer is around Rs 280 crore, whereas the International share is around Rs 55 crore, taking the total theatrical share to a historic sum of Rs 335 crore.

Producers Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios had sold the digital rights of Stree 2 to Netflix a year back for a sum of Rs 65 crore, whereas the satellite and music rights got in another Rs 35 crore to the filmmaking, taking the total non-theatrical recovery to Rs 100 crore. Made on a budget of Rs 135 crore (including PnA), Stree 2 fetched overall revenue of Rs 435 crore, entailing a net profit of Rs 300 crore.

On the ROI front, Stree 2 has resulted in ROI of 222 percent, which is historic to say the least, yet again proving why horror comedy is gold-mine of a genre for the producers. The profits would have been higher by at-least Rs 45.00 crore to Rs 50.00 crore, if the digital sale had a box office clause attached to it, but the deal was locked much before such terms came into existence. It’s a great pick for Netflix, as the cost to acquire Stree 2 is reasonable.

Taking all factors into account, Stree 2 is a true-blue all-time blockbuster, raising the bar for horror comedies in India. The returns have surpassed all expectations, the eyes are now on Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik to create another special feature film in the genre for the big screen.

Here’s a look at the economics of Stree 2

Cost of Production Rs 115 crore PnA Rs 20 crore Total Cost (A) Rs 135 crore India Share Rs 280 crore Overseas Share Rs 55 crore Digital Rights Rs 65 crore Satellite Rights Rs 20 crore Music Rights Rs 15 crore Total Revenue (B) Rs 435 crore Profit (B-A) Rs 300 crore ROI 222 Percent Verdict All Time Blockbuster

