Diljit Dosanjh shares fun BTS video from Parineeti Chopra’s last day on Chamkila set: ‘Rihanna Aa Gai C’

Ever since Chamkila was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Apart from the fact that the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, the fresh pairing of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra is what is getting all the fans excited for the film. Well, the trailer of the film was launched recently. And now to get the fans even more excited, the actor has shared a fun BTS video from the sets.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit Dosanjh has shared a video featuring him and Parineeti Chopra in their character avatars from Chamkila. In the video, Diljit can be seen singing a song in Punjabi while the actress is dancing and goofing around. The actor then goes on to inform that it is going to be her last the next day.

He then goes on to dedicate a song from Chamkila for the actress which goes like ‘inhe vida karo’. Diljit is dressed in a kurta that he has paired with a lungi while Parineeti looks lovely in a salwar kameez. Sharing this video, Diljit wrote, “Amarjot Ch Rihanna Aa Gai C.”

Check out the video: