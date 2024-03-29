Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer Launch: Parineeti Chopra feared losing the role after being asked to sing over Zoom call

Parineeti Chopra has showcased her exceptional talents not only as an actress but also as a singer. While she has sung in several of her previous Bollywood films, the experience of singing in front of AR Rahman presented a unique and daunting challenge.

Moreover, having to perform over a Zoom call amidst Mumbai's bustling traffic added to the complexity. However, Parineeti managed to impress. Despite already being cast in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, she recently shared that she had to audition musically for the Academy Award-winning composer.

Parineeti recalls giving a singing audition over Zoom for her role in Amar Singh Chamkila

In the film depicting the life of singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often hailed as the Elvis Presley of Punjab, Parineeti Chopra takes on the role of his wife, Amarjot Kaur, who is also a singer. Both Diljit and Parineeti showcased their live singing talents for this movie, which is set in 1980s Punjab.

During the trailer launch of the film on Thursday, Parineeti disclosed her unconventional audition experience over Zoom for the upcoming Netflix musical drama.

She said, “Two years ago, I was on my way to Karan Johar’s birthday party when I got a call from Imtiaz Ali sir, asking if I was free. I thought it would be a quick chat, but he said Diljit, Rahman sir, and him are on a zoom call and he wanted me to join as well. I was in a traffic jam and I asked my driver to quickly park the car and asked everyone to be quiet, koi saans bhi na lega that quiet."

Advertisement

She added, “The four of us were on zoom call and I thought it would be an introductory hello-hi zoom call. Rahman sir asked me if I know how to sing and I told him I like singing. I thought it was a safe answer and then he told me, ‘Achcha sing and show me.’ I thought gayi picture ab haath se!”

The actress expressed her apprehension, acknowledging AR Rahman's collaborations with some of the most brilliant artists globally. She feared that her singing in front of him might come across as a desperate plea to secure her role in Amar Singh Chamkila. However, she composed herself and decided to sing the only Punjabi song that came to mind at that moment: Duma Dum Mast Kalandar.

Despite already being confirmed for the film, she described the audition as a musical one. She had assured Rahman that she would sing all the songs in the movie, including those of Amarjot Kaur and Chamkila's original compositions, as well as Rahman's. This commitment prompted Rahman to audition her.

During the launch event, AR Rahman revealed that he had a four-day jamming session with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to craft the soundscape of the album. They recorded all the original tracks with the actors, aiming to preserve the purity of the music, which they executed brilliantly.

Imtiaz Ali expressed his satisfaction with Parineeti's casting, highlighting her as his top choice for the role. Despite his request for her to gain weight to fit the character, the Meri Pyaari Bindu actress was enthusiastic about the project. When they met, she revealed her long-standing desire to be part of a film where she could showcase her singing talent. Imtiaz was further delighted to find that she also resembled Amarjot Kaur.

Amar Singh Chamkila portrays the journey of the singer who transcended poverty to become a renowned figure in the 1980s through his music. The film is set to premiere on April 12 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer Out: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra starrer takes you on Punjab's OG Rockstars's journey