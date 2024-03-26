Disha Patani 'cant wait' for rumored ex Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; REACTS to trailer

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the dynamic duo, are currently gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Today marked a significant milestone as the trailer of this action-packed movie was finally unveiled, much to the delight of eager viewers. Amidst the palpable excitement surrounding the release, Disha Patani, rumored to be Tiger's ex-girlfriend, has now shared her reaction to the trailer, expressing her anticipation for the film.

Disha Patani ‘can’t wait’ for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

On March 26, following the release of the trailer for the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, Disha Patani took to her Instagram Stories to share her excitement. She posted a captivating poster of the film along with the trailer link, expressing her enthusiasm with the words, "Can’t wait for you guys to burn the screens."

Have a look at Disha’s story!

Tiger and Disha were rumored to have been in a relationship in the past, though reports indicated that they had subsequently gone their separate ways. Notably, neither of them has confirmed their romance or any speculated breakup in public.

Despite this, the rumored ex-couple persistently exhibits support for one another. Just recently, they were sighted joyously celebrating the festival of Holi together, further affirming the strength of their bond.

About Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an anti-hero role, with pivotal performances by Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

The trailer presents Akshay and Tiger as formidable soldiers facing off against a menacing villain, all while executing high-octane action sequences and breathtaking stunts. Additionally, the film promises stunning scenic backdrops and lively, energizing music to enhance the overall experience.

The movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Aditya Basu, boasts dialogues penned by Suraj Gianani. Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Eid.

