Rakul Preet Singh is ‘proud’ of Jackky Bhagnani post Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer release; see his reaction

Rakul Preet Singh shared her heartfelt pride for Jackky Bhagnani following the release of the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer, and his response was nothing short of adorable.

By Apeksha Juneja
Published on Mar 26, 2024  |  03:46 PM IST |  410
Rakul Preet Singh is ‘proud’ of Jackky Bhagnani post Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer release; see his reaction
Pic Courtesy: Stories by Joseph Radhik, Akshay Kumar Instagram

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, is set to delight audiences on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles, the trailer of this action-packed entertainer was unveiled today. Jackky Bhagnani, the producer of the movie, received a heartfelt note of appreciation from his wife Rakul Preet Singh, who expressed her immense pride in him. Jackky, touched by the praise, responded with a sweet and grateful reaction.

Rakul Preet Singh showers praise on Jackky Bhagnani for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer

On March 26, following the release of the trailer for the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram Stories to share her enthusiastic reaction. Posting the trailer, she exclaimed, “Fullllll powerrrrrr (fire emojis) what a kick*ss trailer!! What action ufff!!”

In her praise, Rakul lauded the director Ali Abbas Zafar and the dynamic lead duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, stating, Rakul said, “@aliabbaszafar you are a rockstar. No one does action better than @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff!! (clap emojis, muscle emoji).”

Expressing her pride in her husband Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul added, “@jackkybhagnani I’m sooo proud of you! Can’t wait for the world to witness the adrenaline of #bmcm @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @alayaf @manushi_chhillar.”

In response, Jackky reshared Rakul’s story and conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to his wife, saying, “Thank you so much my (red heart emoji) you are always my strength.”

Have a look at their stories!

Pic Courtesy: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Instagram

ALSO READ: ‘Rakul Preet Singh has finally brought color to my life’ says Jackky Bhagnani on their first Holi together

Credits: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Instagram
