EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan spills beans on his character in R Balki’s Ghoomer; says ‘I was excited to do…’

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of the upcoming Ghoomer co-starring Saiyami Kher. Fans are set to experience a new avatar of Abhishek as he will be seen portraying the role of a strict cricket coach. The film's female lead Saiyami will be seen playing an inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportswoman that becomes a successful cricketer after overcoming all the odds under the guidance of her coach. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Abhishek spoke about his character, Padam Singh Sodhi aka Paddy in R Balki's directorial. The actor was joined by Saiyami and also the director of the film.

Abhishek Bachchan spills beans on his character in Ghoomer

During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Bachchan not only talked about the upcoming film Ghoomer but also shed light on his character, a cricket coach named Padam Singh Sodhi aka Paddy.

The actor said, "This film has kind of evolved with time. Balki had discussed a concept with me which was slightly different from the eventual concept of Ghoomer. I mean we knew the basic storyline but I think the great hook for me was the character. I like the certain contradiction in Paddy. I always looked at Paddy as the most sensitive emotional person in the film. It was kind of just that his way of demonstrating that is the complete opposite and that was kind of brief Balki had for me and I enjoyed that because you don't really get a character who thinks one thing but his way of displaying it is in a complete contrarian way so I really enjoyed the fact that he has got that venomous tongue, he's very bitter, nasty and not a pleasant person but these are all coming from a deep-rooted love for what he does."

Meanwhile, the entire team of Ghoomer received a standing ovation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead, Ghoomer also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on August 18.

