Shah Rukh Khan to Shilpa Shetty: 8 celebs who brought their A game at producer Anand Pandit’s daughter's wedding reception

Producer Anand Pandit, who is a well-known name in Bollywood, hosted a reception for his daughter, which was not only a celebration of love but also a showcase of the best ethnic fashion. From vibrant sarees to regal sherwanis, everyone put their best foot forward, adding their unique touch to the celebration in perfect outfits. Here's a roundup of the best ethnic wear outfits.

SHAHRUKH KHAN

Let's start with the arrival of the King of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan, whose presence at the wedding reception lit up everyone's faces. SRK makes sure that he is in his best attire whenever he attends any event. For this one, he chose a fitted black blazer with structured shoulders and paired it with a silver brooch on the side from the renowned jewelry brand Mahesh Nottandas. He wore black shoes and styled his hair in his signature ponytail hairstyle.

TAAPSEE PANNU

Taapsee Pannu, who got married recently, looked like a newlywed bride in a red saree. She adorned a red saree with golden borders, paired with a matching sleeveless gold blouse. To complement her attire, Taapsee wore silver shoulder dusters and red bangles, along with a beaded Potli bag. She opted for dewy makeup, featuring red lipstick, blush cheeks, and a tiny bindi on her forehead. She styled her hair in a neat middle-part bun. Taapsee’s bridal glow was unmissable.

BHUMI PEDNEKAR

Bhumi Pednekar's ethnic choices always stand out. For the reception, Bhumi opted for Shivan and Narresh saree. Her pre-draped saree featured organza adorned with graphical lace applique, along with plenty of glass beads and pearls on the saree attached to a pre-draped skirt. Accompanying the ensemble was Pearl Drop Bustier, distinguished by meticulously placed glass beads and pearls, evoking statement glamour and giving her saree a sensual touch. Bhumi didn't accessorize much, only opting for black studs. She tied her hair in a neat bun and kept her makeup simple and dewy.

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA

Ayushmann looked like a true-blue gentleman in his pantsuit. For the reception, he chose a pinstriped suit, pairing it with a light blue collared shirt and a black tie. He wore a wristwatch and black shoes and gave final touches to his look. With a subtle stubble beard and hair pushed back, he finished off his look perfectly.

SHILPA SHETTY

Shilpa Shetty's fashion choices need no introduction. For the reception, she opted for a co-ord set by Ridhima Bhasin, which was absolutely perfect for the occasion. Her outfit featured a flared top adorned with extensive heavy embroidery and strappy sleeves, paired with matching flared pants that also had similar embroidery. For accessories, she wore bangles on her wrists, a sleek choker around her neck, and black heels. Shilpa opted for glossy makeup and left her hair open.

EMRAAN HASHMI

Emraan Hashmi isn’t only known for his amazing screen presence but also for his impeccable fashion sense. Emraan Hashmi also attended the wedding reception, and it’s safe to say that he turns heads wherever he goes. He picked a black blazer with a front button closure and layered it over a white collared shirt. He matched it with black pants, shoes, and his sharp beard.

MOUNI ROY

Mouni Roy, who often refers to herself as the saree girl, couldn’t miss the opportunity to wear a saree on this occasion. Mouni chose an ombre saree with brown and golden shades. For accessories, she opted for a potli bag and gold earrings. The actress kept her makeup radiant with coral lipstick, flushed cheeks, and left her hair open in curls.

SHRIYA SARAN

Shriya Saran is a trailblazer in fashion, especially when it comes to ethnic wear. Shriya picked an ivory drape for the reception, which is apt for summer weddings. The saree had a sheer finish, with a golden border running along it. The actress paired it with embroidered blouses with beaded detail. She left her tresses open and styled them in curls, and for accessories, she picked a pearl necklace with matching earrings and a mini silver clutch in her hands.