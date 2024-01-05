Fans find similarities between Bobby Deol's fight scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and sequence in Aashiq

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film, Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, has made waves at the box office. Ranbir's stellar performance and Bobby Deol's portrayal of the antagonist have left a lasting impression on the audience. Interestingly, a viral video from Bobby's 2001 film Aashiq is circulating, and fans are drawing comparisons between a fight scene in Animal and a similar sequence between Rahul Dev and Bobby in the older film.

Fans draw parallels between fight scenes of Bobby Deol in Animal and Aashiq

A recently surfaced video, originally shared on Reddit, showcases a scene from Bobby Deol's 2001 film Aashiq which also stars Karisma Kapoor. Netizens were quick to draw parallels between this particular sequence and a similar scene in Animal, where Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby engage in a shirtless brawl on a runway.

In the Aashiq scene, Rahul Dev appears shirtless, while Bobby, stained with blood, is seen sporting a white shirt and blue jeans. Adding a touch of humor, the caption playfully suggests, "I think I downloaded the wrong Animal movie."

The striking similarity between the two sequences has triggered discussions among fans. One Redditor expressed confidence, stating, "I am 100% sure Vanga saw this before shooting/thinking about that Animal scene." Another playfully remarked, "Lord Bobby meets Lord Rahul. I strongly believe Vanga is a Lord Bobby fan. Aashiq was our 'Animal' back in the day." The comments continue, with fans sharing their observations and nostalgia, such as, "Abrar origin story," "I KNEW it wasn’t deja vu!!!!!!! In the cinema, I kept thinking I’ve seen this before!" and "The similarity is uncanny."

Following the release of the Animal trailer, netizens quickly drew comparisons between Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir's plane scene in the song Hua Main and a scene from 50 Shades of Grey. Some social media users also pointed out similarities between another fight sequence in the film and a scene from the Korean film Old Boy.

However, in an interview with Aaj Tak, the film's stunt master, Supreme Sundar, clarified that Sandeep Reddy Vanga aimed for originality in every aspect. He emphasized that the director prioritized authenticity in creating the scenes.

