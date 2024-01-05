Fardeen Khan REACTS as Zeenat Aman reveals Feroz Khan cut her pay on Qurbani set: ‘Family wasn’t spared either’

Zeenat Aman has been ruling Instagram ever since she joined the platform last year. She often shares fun, interesting anecdotes about working with her co-stars. In her latest post, Zeenat Aman talked about working with Feroz Khan, and shared a picture with him. She recalled how he once cut her pay for being late on Qurbani set. Now, Feroz Khan’s son and actor Fardeen Khan has reacted to Zeenat Aman’s post. Find out what he said!

Fardeen Khan tells Zeenat Aman ‘Khan Saab would have loved your post’

Fardeen Khan had a hearty response to Zeenat Aman’s latest Instagram post. Reacting to the veteran actress saying that Feroz Khan docked her pay for the one-hour delay on Qurbani set, Fardeen wrote that his family wasn’t spared either! He shared that they just received the ‘standard family discount’ of 25 percent. He also wrote that the late director would have laughed out loud at her post.

Sharing Zeenat Aman’s post on his Instagram story, Fardeen wrote, “@thezeenataman aunty, if it's any consolation family wasn't spared either. We just received the standard family discount of 25%. Khan Saab would have loved your post. He would have laughed out loud.” Zeenat Aman re-shared his story with e heart emoji. Check out their stories below!

Fardeen Khan has starred in films such as Prem Aggan and Janasheen, which were directed and produced by Feroz Khan. Prem Aggan marked Fardeen Khan’s acting debut.

Meanwhile, Feroz Khan and Zeenat Aman worked together in the 1980 film Qurbani. It was directed by Feroz Khan, who also acted in the film. It also starred Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan and others.

Zeenat Aman’s post about Feroz Khan

In a post shared yesterday, Zeenat Aman wrote, “I read somewhere that Oxford’s word for the year 2023 is “rizz” - short for ‘charisma’. Well, if I’ve ever known anybody to have rizz, it was Feroz Khan. Feroz and I had a rocky start. It was the 70s, my star was on the rise, and he called me on the telephone to offer me a role in his upcoming production. It was a secondary part, and so I politely refused the offer. Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear!”

Many months later, Feroz Khan called her again, and began the pitch for Qurbani by saying that it’s a lead role, which is how she joined the cast of the film. She then recalled that while she was quite a diligent worker, once occasion in her youth got the better of her.

“Though we had an early call time the next day, I agreed to go out to a party. It was a fantastic night of dance and drink, and unsurprisingly I landed up one hour late to set. Feroz was glowering behind his camera, and before I could offer him my meagre excuse, he cut me down to size. “Begum, you’re late and you’re going to pay for the delay.” No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one hour delay!” wrote Zeenat Aman.

She concluded the note, mentioning that Feroz Khan was suave, charming and polished. She called him a talented actor-director, adding that Qurbani remains one of her favorite projects even today. Feroz Khan died of lung cancer in April 2009.

Fardeen Khan and Zeenat Aman’s work front



On the professional front, Fardeen Khan was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya. He has been missing from movies since then. He is scheduled to make his comeback with the Sanjay Gupta production Visfot, in which he will feature alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat. He is also said to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mangnum opus, Heeramandi. However, this hasn’t officially been confirmed yet.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Fardeen Khan will collaborate with Akshay Kumar for Mudassar Aziz’s next film, tentatively titled Khel Khel Mein.

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman will make her comeback with the film Bun Tikki. The film, produced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, will also have Abhay Deol, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

