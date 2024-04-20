Celebrated actor Mukesh Khanna, who has delighted fans with his work on television and Bollywood, has now hit back at Zeenat Aman for her recent statement on how she supports the idea of live-in relationships.

The Shaktimaan actor was speaking to Dainik Jagran when he said that ‘live-in relationships are not recognized in our culture and history.’ Read on to know his thoughts.

Mukesh Khanna on Zeenat Aman's idea of live-in relationships

Mukesh Khanna slammed Zeenat Aman’s statement, saying that the idea of live-in relationships has come from Western civilization, and our culture does not recognize it.

In the Shaktimaan actor's words, “Live-in relationships are not recognized in our culture and history. It has come from Western civilization. Whatever Zeenat Aman is talking about, she has lived her life according to Western civilization. It is not acceptable for a boy and girl to know each other through marriage; if they live together as husband and wife, imagine what happens to them. Those saying such things should speak thoughtfully.”

Check out Zeenat Aman's post here:

What was Zeenat Aman's post about?

She wrote, “This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test.”

She further added, “It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity?”

Zeenat Aman concluded by saying that couples shouldn’t care what society says. She added that she understands that Indian society is a little uptight about 'living in sin,' but we should learn not to pay any heed. The actress added the classic dialogue at the end, "Log kya kahenge (what will people say).”

In an interview with Zoom, actress Mumtaz was asked about her thoughts on Zeenat's recent post, and she remarked that Zeenat Aman should be the last person to shell out relationship advice.

Netizens were also divided over the post. While a few praised her for adopting the new school of thought, others called her out and said she was trying to be cool.

