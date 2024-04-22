Bun Tikki wrap party: Shabana Azmi engages in fun banter with paps; Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol and more arrive at Manish Malhotra’s home

Bollywood veteran Zeenat Aman is all set to make her comeback to the silver screen with legendary actress Shabana Azmi in their upcoming film Bun Tikki.

As the film came to an end of its shooting schedule, producer and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted the film’s cast along with other celebs at his Mumbai residence at a wrap party.

Bollywood celebs attend Bun Tikki wrap party

In his second production venture Bun Tikki, Manish Malhotra brought together Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi. The team has finally wrapped up the filming part and it’s just a matter of time before it will be served to the audience to enjoy. A while ago, several stars arrived at the fashion designer’s residence to raise a toast to the movie.

First up was senior Indian film actress Shabana Azmi who added bright and cheerful in her black printed co-ord set. She brought class to the event with her simple yet elegant look. While she patiently posed for the paparazzi outside Manish’s Mumbai residence, she funnily asked the paps to stop by joining her hands with them in humor.

Shabana Azmi’s co-star Zeenat Aman made heads turn as she looked splendid in her all-black look. The actress wore a long kurta with a matching shirt and posed with the host Manish Malhotra and Azmi in her patent glasses. She will be seen as Sitara Jaan in the film.

Soon after, her husband, popular screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar joined the party. He was seen in a simple brown kurta paired with blue pants. Akhtar posed for the paps momentarily before entering the house.

Next up was Abhay Deol, who is also a part of the upcoming movie. The Dev. D actor looked stylish in his blue denim and pink round neck t-shirt. He layered it up with a maroon jacket and wore shoes in nude. With a pair of eyewear and his cute dimpled smile, he rounded off his OOTN.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrratt Bharuccha also arrived at the event looking like a breath of fresh air. To show her support to the team of Bun Tikki, the actress double zipper blue shirt with a white one-shoulder top. With silver high heels, a luxury bag, and a pair of hoops, she finished off her look. For the night, the actress went with minimal makeup and tied her hair in a ponytail.

Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra was also spotted looking dapper in an all-black look. He was joined by actress Anjali Anand who played the role of Gayatri Randhawa in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Zeenat Aman gives a glimpse of her character Sitara Jaan in Bun Tikki

Weeks ago, while shooting for the movie, Zeenat Ji took to social media and shared her experience of working with the team of Bun Tikki. She posted a picture of herself in a powder blue polka dot saree and wrote, “The weather was cold but the atmosphere was warm this past week in Shimla. I’ve been shooting for ‘Bun Tikki’ and it is sheer pleasure to work with such a gracious cast and crew. Long hours, interesting roles, mountain views, beautiful costumes… life really can come full circle it seems. I was doing just this in my twenties! Here’s a glimpse of the elegant Sitara jaan, a character who, amongst other things, has rekindled my love for saris.”

The film is scheduled to be released later this year.

