Do Aur Do Pyaar Screening: Vidya Balan glows in traditional outfit, Kartik Aaryan interacts with fans, Fardeen Khan and others join

Vidya Balan is all set to entertain the audience with her first film of 2024 Do Aur Do Pyaar. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, the makers hosted a star-studded screening of the rom-com which was attended by some popular faces of B-town. Read on!

Bollywood celebs attend the screening of Do Aur Do Pyaar

Vidya Balan, who was last seen in the mystery film Neeyat, is coming up with a romantic comedy film called Do Aur Do Pyaar. As the movie inches towards its release date, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai.

At the event, the actress arrived looking drop-dead-gorgeous in an Indian outfit. For the night, she ditched her beautiful sarees and turned up the heat in a three-piece Indo-western outfit. She looked gorgeous in her gray-hued lehenga and skirt set that she paired with a brown printed cotton jacket. Vidya accessorized her outfit with statement finger rings and a huge round earring. With dewy makeup, a tiny bindi, hair tied in a tight bun, and some color on her lips, she rounded off her look.

To support the team of Do Aur Do Pyaar, the heartthrob of B-town, Kartik Aaryan also arrived looking dapper as always. In an all-black OOTN, he sported a new hair look making his look stylish. He also won hearts when he patiently stopped for an old woman who wanted to click pictures with him. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star was elated when the lady prayed for the success of his upcoming movie.

Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan raised the glam quotient at the screening in her black cut-out dress. With minimal makeup, her hair left open and golden earrings, she complimented her little black dress.

Next up was Golmaal actor Sharman Joshi who attended the event with his wife, Prerana Chopra, daughter of actor Prem Chopra. The lovely couple posed for the papa before leaving for the screening.

Joining the line of stars was actress Shriya Saran who brought her contagious energy to the venue. In her sparkly yellow outfit, the Drishyam 2 actress looked cute and even flaunted her sweet smile for the paparazzi. Saran had a lot of fun with her frilled outfit as she twisted and posed for the shutterbugs.

Actor Fardeen Khan, who made his return to the silver screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama television series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, also arrived at the event. He thanked the paps who asserted that they were happy to see him back.

TV actress Mrunal Thakur, who was seen in Bollywood films like Batla House, Jersey, Lust Stories 2, and others made a stunning appearance at the special screening. Channelizing her inner Barbie, the actress wore a pretty blush pink corset top with black pants. She carried a bag matching her top and styled her hair in loose curls. With minimal makeup and a sweet smile, she posed at the event.

More about Do Aur Do Pyaar

Helmed by debutant director Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the rom-com revolves around couples in loveless marriages. The film, which is an official adaptation of Azazel Jacobs’s 2017 movie The Lovers, also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Do Aur Do Pyaar is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 19, 2024.

