EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan reunite after 16 years for Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein

Fardeen Khan, who has been missing from movies since 2010, is all gearing up to make his comeback with the Sanjay Gupta production Visfot. The No Entry actor will feature alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat, and Krystal D'Souza in this Kookie Gulati-directed remake of the Venezuelan crime thriller Rock, Paper, Scissors (2012). Fardeen is also said to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Heeramandi, though his casting hasn't been officially confirmed yet. With both of his comeback projects yet to be released, Fardeen has now moved on to a new one, and we have all the details.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Fardeen Khan is next collaborating with Akshay Kumar on an out-and-out comedy entertainer, again after their 2007 comedy, Heyy Babyy. Fardeen has joined Akshay for Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati, Patni Aur Woh director Mudassar Aziz's next film, tentatively titled Khel Khel Mein. "It's an ensemble-cast project centered around long-time friends who gather for dinner and decide to play a game that unveils their secrets, resulting in hilarious chaos. Fardeen portrays one of Akshay's friends in this film and is thrilled to explore comedy on screen again after a 13-year hiatus. This collaboration also marks an exciting reunion for Mudassar Aziz, who teams up with Fardeen again after their first collaboration, Dulha Mil Gaya," a source close to the development told us.

Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor are said to be playing the leading ladies in this Bhushan Kumar and Ashwin Varde production; however, their casting hasn't been confirmed yet. As we report this development, the movie's pre-production work has commenced in full swing, with filming scheduled to begin next month in the UK. Akshay is expected to start working on this film after the release of his next thriller drama, Mission Raniganj, which comes out in cinemas on October 6.

Akshay Kumar to follow Khel Khel Mein with Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3

Akshay is expected to follow the Mudassar Aziz directed comedy with the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise, which is also scheduled to be shot majorly in London. Khiladi Kumar will then head to Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 around February 2024, and only after finishing these projects will he begin shooting for the much-awaited Welcome 3. The third instalment of the Welcome franchise, titled Welcome to the Jungle, boasts a huge ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor, among others. These upcoming movies aside, Akshay also has two more movies lined up for release: Dharma Productions’ C. Shankaran Nair biopic and Maddock Films’ aviation thriller, Sky Force, besides Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, slated to release during Eid 2024 weekend.

We reached out to Mudassir Aziz, Ashwin Varde and the representative of Fardeen Khan for confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

