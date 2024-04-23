Zeenat Aman recalls mother’s sacrifices for her acting career; reveals how she was upset when actress eloped

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman's every post on her Instagram enriches our vocabulary about her personal and professional life. From the thought-provoking posts to her notions on fashion, fans love to interact with Zeenat Aman on Instagram. A while ago, the 72-year-old actress penned a long post to recall how her mother made sacrifices for her acting career and also shared she was upset when the actress eloped.

On the long note, the veteran actress gives a shoutout to the person who sends her old photographs from their archive as she shares throwback pictures of her parents and stepdad.

Zeenat Aman highlights her mother's sacrifices on long note

On April 23, Zeenat Aman once again treated her fans and followers with beautiful anecdotes about her mother's sacrifices. Sharing two old photos of her mother, her father Amanullah Khan, and her German stepfather Uncle Heinz, the veteran actress thanked the 'dedicated well-wisher' who sent her old photographs from their archive.



She wrote, "There has been no more extraordinary woman in the world than my Ma. She was my safe harbour. She was a woman ahead of the curve. She was gracious, beautiful and whip smart."



Highlighting her mother's sacrifices, she added, "She sent me to the best of boarding schools and never missed a visit, whence she would come laden with parcels of tuck. When I made up my mind to pursue a career in acting, she gave up her own work to be my manager. She negotiated my contracts, invested my earnings, packed my tiffins, ran my lines, inspired my style, and bolstered my confidence to the nth degree. All this while maintaining her own exciting social life within the expat community in Mumbai."



Her long note continues, "Mummy never thought any man was worthy of me ( she was onto something there), and it was the only matter that we ever locked horns on. Even then, if I were ever low, I would crawl into her bed in our apartment off Nepean Sea Road, lay by her side and hold her hand. No words would be spoken, but my turmoil would settle and I would feel secure."



Zeenat Aman also shared how her mother was a little upset when she eloped, but added that it mended with the birth of her first son, who shares a birthday with her.



"When ma died in 1995, I felt as though a veil of protection was snatched off my shoulders. These pictures are all the more precious to me now that I can only return to her safe harbour in my memories," she added.

Have a look at Zeenat Aman's post:

Fans react to Zeenat Aman's post

As soon as she dropped the post, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Zeenat ji...how beautifully you write..A mother's love stays on forever , cloaking her children and protecting them .." Another commented, "Your articulation never cease to amaze." "Wow how gorgeous are both your parents Zeenat you’ve inherited some mashaallah genes sweetheart," wrote a third fan.

Some more comments read, "She is so gorgeous.. and her story is inspiring, "So wonderful to read...so beautifully written," "You are lucky to have a mom who stood by you." Others were also seen dropping lovely messages along with red hearts to Zeenat Aman's post.

