Soni Razdan takes a jibe at Mukesh Khanna criticizing Zeenat Aman’s idea of live-in relationships; ‘The mind boggles’

It was nearly a week back that legendary actress Zeenat Aman had shared her unabashed views on the importance of live-in relationships. In a long note dropped on her social media handle, she had advised young couples to live together before taking their relationship to the next level. This opinion of hers didn’t go well with veteran actor Mukesh Khanna who criticized the idea. Furthermore, Soni Razdan also took a sly dig at the Shaktimaan actor through her social media.

In a recent interview, Mukesh Khanna slammed Zeenat Aman’s idea of live-in relationships. Calling it unacceptable in Indian culture, he opined that it has come from ‘Western civilization.’ Meanwhile, Soni Razdan laughed off Khanna’s opinion and backed Aman’s point of view. Read full details inside.

Soni Razdan reacts to Mukesh Khanna's views on live-in relationships

A while back, veteran actress Soni Razdan took to her X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to Mukesh's comment on live-in relationships. Defending Zeenat Aman, she wrote, "Gosh. Can't imagine what would happen if a couple live together in a 'live-in' relationship and don't get along. The mind boggles," followed by a smiley emoji.

Take a look:

Here’s what Mukesh Khanna said about Zeenat Aman's view on live-in relationships

In a recent interview with Dainik Jagran, Mukesh Khanna addressed the idea of live-in relationships. He mentioned that the idea is not standard to the Indian culture and has its roots in the ‘western civilization’. The actor went on to state that Aman always lived her life in accordance to foreign culture and that she should think before speaking.

He said, “Live-in relationships are not recognized in our culture and history. It has come from Western civilization. Zeenat Aman is speaking about the matter, and she has lived her life according to Western civilization from the very beginning. This is not acceptable in Indian culture. Just imagine if a boy and a girl live with each other like husband and wife before marriage, and they do not get along well, then imagine what will happen to both of them. Those who are saying such things should think before speaking.”

Zeenat Aman talks about the importance of live-in relationships

It was on April 9, Zeenat Aman had dropped captivating pictures from her garden with her pet and addressed younger generation citing importance of live-in relationships. She had expressed, “Two birds, one post! First, by popular demand, here’s my madcap Lily having a caper in the garden this afternoon. Lily is a good ole desi dog rescued from the streets of Bombay. She is my darling shadow, and the reason that I am a firm advocate of pet rescue and adoption.”

She further continued by writing, “On a different note, one of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared - if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!”

“This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test,” she mentioned.

Take a look:

“It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible?,” she remarked.

She concluded the note by stating, “I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about “living in sin” but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge?”

What are your views on the same?

