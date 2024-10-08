Fawad Khan is making us fall in love with his dreamy eyes as he hugs Vaani Kapoor in BTS FIRST LOOK from Abir Gulaal

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor are teaming up in the upcoming romantic comedy Abir Gulaal for the first time. Now, a picture of the duo from the movie is making the rounds on social media, and that has heightened the anticipation among fans.

Set in London, the film began shooting on September 29, 2024, and is helmed by Aarti S. Bagdi, known for Chalti Rahe Zindagi. Indian Stories produces the project in collaboration with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures.

In the widely shared photo, Fawad and Vaani are pictured lying on the ground, with Kapoor resting her head on Khan's chest. Khan's dreamy eyes and Vaani's infectious smile are all that caught our attention. Isn’t that simply romantic?

The makers are also excited about Fawad’s massive global fan base and thus anticipate that audiences will wholeheartedly embrace this film. As per the makers, the film will showcase Fawad in his most endearing role yet.

“The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence,” Bagdi said, according to Variety. The team is also looking forward to the chemistry between Fawad and Vaani. The film is produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy.

The film will be shot in the UK in October and November. The team also shared that a leading Bollywood music composer has already created six original tracks for the film, which will be sung by Bollywood’s best music talent.

Khan’s last appearance in Bollywood was in Karan Johar’s 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where he starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Previous reports suggested that Fawad Khan might return to the Indian film industry alongside Vaani Kapoor and Ridhi Dogra, with a cameo in Kartik Aaryan’s much-anticipated horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, the only officially confirmed project for Khan in India is Abir Gulaal.

Khan’s comeback to Bollywood is particularly noteworthy given the 2019 directive by the All Indian Cine Workers Association, which imposed a complete ban on Pakistani actors and artists in response to the Pulwama attacks.

Before that, in 2016, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association had also prohibited Pakistani actors, singers, and technicians from working in India due to rising tensions between the two nations.

