Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s rom-com is titled Abir Gulaal; duo commence shooting in London

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor have commenced filming their romantic comedy, Abir Gulaal, at various locations in and around London from September 29, 2024. The film is helmed by director Aarti S. Bagdi, known for Chalti Rahe Zindagi, and is produced by Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures.

The production team includes Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy. Filming is set to take place in the U.K. throughout October and November.

Abir Gulaal producers shared "Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet. The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm."

Director Aarti S Bagdi offers a glimpse into the storyline and said "The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence.”

The film will be filmed in the UK throughout October and November, enhancing the visual allure of this touching story. A remarkable supporting cast from both India and the UK has been assembled to contribute to this ambitious international project.

A prominent Bollywood music composer has already crafted six original songs, which will be performed by some of Bollywood's finest musical talents. The romantic comedy, set against the lively backdrop of London, is being produced by Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures.

Fawad has a massive fan following in India, having starred in popular Bollywood films like Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons. He also appeared in Ms. Marvel and The Legend of Maula Jatt, which is the highest-grossing film in Pakistan’s history.

The Indian release of Maula Jatt is currently cancelled due to objections from a political party. Additionally, Khan leads the successful Zindagi series Barzakh, which premiered at Series Mania in 2023.

Since 2016, Pakistani artists have faced an unofficial ban on working in Indian films due to political tensions between the two nations. However, in 2023, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition aimed at formally prohibiting Pakistani artists from working in India.

