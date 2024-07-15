EXCLUSIVE: Fawad Khan reveals he's still in touch with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others; says there's 'no love lost'

Fawad Khan is one of the most loved actors in the industry. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 and received a lot of love from the audience. His last Hindi film, the romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, came out in the year 2016. Now fans are rejoicing as he is set to return to the Hindi film industry after 8 years.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Fawad was asked if he is still in touch with Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others.

'We're still very cordial and friendly,' says Fawad Khan

During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan opened up about various topics. When he was asked whether he is still in touch with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, and other industry friends or not.

He shared, "I'm in touch on and off. Hamari baat ho jaati hai kabhi chat pe and on phone so I've been in touch and I have enjoyed a very good relationship with the Kapoor family and there is still a lot of love and respect even with Karan and Shakun so dostiyaan hai and then there's some producers friends jiske saath gaap shap lagi rehti hai aur then we make plans of meeting somewhere so on and off we talk, we keep in touch and we're still very cordial and still very friendly and there's no love lost."

Advertisement

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Fawad has worked with Ranbir in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and he shared screen space with Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat.

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s film to go into production soon?

According to a recent report in Filmfare, Fawad Khan will be returning to Bollywood after a long gap of 8 years. As per the portal, he is starring in a Hindi film alongside actress Vaani Kapoor, which is scheduled to go on floors soon.

The source added, “Right now, the pre-production of the project is locked in.” The filming will reportedly begin in London. More significant details about the movie have not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, Fawad and Sanam Saeed starrer Barzakh is set to release on Zee5 and ZeeZindagi's YouTube channel on July 15.

ALSO READ: Is Fawad Khan returning to Bollywood after 8 years for movie alongside Vaani Kapoor? Here's what we know