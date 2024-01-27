Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand, Karan-Akshay visit theater to witness audience reaction

Siddharth Anand's Fighter has taken the cinematic world by storm, enthralling audiences from the moment its spectacular trailer was released. The film, featuring electrifying chemistry between the leads, breathtaking aerial sequences, and a phenomenal background score, has become a sensation. Accompanied by a chart-topping soundtrack, Fighter isn't just a visual spectacle but also a musical delight.

After hitting theaters recently, the film has emerged as a success at the box office, garnering not just positive feedback from both audiences and critics but also earning commendation from those within the industry. The Fighter team recently visited a theater to observe audience reactions and pleasantly surprise fans.

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and team enjoy 'Fighter Day at the movies'

The stars of Fighter, including Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, were spotted outside a theater in Mumbai on Saturday evening. They were joined by director Siddharth Anand. All were dressed in casual yet stylish attire, exuding handsomeness. Notably, Deepika Padukone, who portrays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in the film, was not present. Take a look.

The Super 30 actor documented the vibrant moments from the movie night, sharing them on Instagram with the caption, "Fighters Day at the movies. #Fighter."

Advertisement

The actor also shared an exhilarating video that captured the infectious energy of the audience, cheering and applauding as the end credits of the film rolled. The Fighter team seized the moment to interact with everyone, exchanging smiles, engaging in friendly conversations, and sharing handshakes. Hrithik's caption added to the excitement: "And it’s done! This is why I do what I do. So happy seeing these smiling faces. Thank you so much for all the love! #fighter."

Check it out:

Bollywood celebrities heap praises on Fighter

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his Instagram stories, sharing his effusive praise for Fighter. He expressed, "Loved the film. Loved the spectacle. Loved everything about it. Top-notch filmmaking with outstanding performances and heart-tugging emotions... #ArjunRecommends for sure!!! PS - my Hrithik fanboy phase is here to stay forever, 24 years and counting!"

Adding to the acclaim, Dino Morea, who also saw the film recently, shared his thoughts, stating, "Met the fighters and watched them in action. A visual treat with patriotism, good music, revenge, Indian Air Force, camaraderie, romance, and edge-of-the-seat action. It's got all the right ingredients for a fun watch. @s1danand the fighter jet sequences were top class." He also applauded the entire cast for their outstanding contributions.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was thoroughly impressed by the film, expressing, "OMG just watched #FIGHTER and was BLOWN... One of the most amazing films of the year, filled with emotion, love, action, and VFX. Superlative performances by @hrithikroshan, such a nuanced performance. Was drooling every time you said 'Pleessee'. @deepikapadukone, such an honest performance and made even those overalls look glam. @anilskapoor, you are a legend, you're phenomenal (not unusual)."

She further adds, "@iamksgofficial so convincing in every frame, @akshayOberoi fits the part perfectly... every cast member is so well chosen!! But above all, @s1danand, YOU are the REAL HERO; this is one of your best FILMS. It made me feel so patriotic and proud as a friend to witness your cinematic brilliance. @mamtaanand10_10, take a bow. What a brilliant start with @marfix. This is a must-watch, guys. Huge applause to the entire team for this brilliant piece of art."

Advertisement

Fighter, released in theaters on January 25th, is presently exhibiting outstanding performance at the box office.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone admires Ayushmann Khurrana's daughter's 'swag' dance to Sher Khul Gaye; Hrithik Roshan REACTS