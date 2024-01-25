Deepika Padukone admires Ayushmann Khurrana's daughter's 'swag' dance to Sher Khul Gaye; Hrithik Roshan REACTS

Siddharth Anand's much-anticipated film, Fighter, has sparked a wave of excitement among audiences. The release of the trailer elevated the buzz surrounding the movie to unprecedented heights, with viewers expressing admiration for every element of the film. This includes the captivating chemistry between the lead pair, the heart-pounding aerial action sequences, the goosebumps-inducing background music, and the chart-topping songs.

The anticipation isn't limited to the audience; it has also resonated within the industry, with several peers expressing their love and support for the film. One notable actor contributing to this positive momentum is Ayushmann Khurrana. Recently, he joyfully danced to a popular song from the film with his daughter Varushka.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan applaud Ayushmann Khurrana and Varushka's dance

On Wednesday, Tahira Kashyap treated her Instagram followers to a delightful dance video featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and their daughter Varushka. The impromptu dance session showcased the father-daughter duo grooving to the popular track Sher Khul Gaye from the film Fighter, radiating energy and pure fun. Tahira accompanied the post with a caption, "Ghar ke sher khul gaye @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone !! They’re not following your dance steps because they can’t. All the veryyy best for the film, can’t wait."

Ayushmann added a playful comment, "Wish we had choreographed.. but the offspring is ever ready with impromptu stuff. I’m with the purple sher in this." Hrithik Roshan, appreciating the performance, also commented, "Amazing! Look at her go!"

Deepika Padukone also shared the post on her Instagram stories, expressing admiration for the little one's dance moves. She wrote, "Gosh! This little one's got some serious swag!"