Fighter: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone recall shooting Heer Aasmani song in Kashmir's 'freezing' weather; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action drama Fighter is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. Recently, the makers dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the making of the Heer Aasmani shoot.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone struggled to lip sync in Heer Aasmani

Today, on January 13th, the makers of Fighter dropped a BTS video from the shoot of the Heer Aasmani song. The video features the cast and crew shooting in the cold weather of Kashmir. In the video, Deepika Padukone says that the song is about the 'bonding' between the characters. She then stated that it was difficult to lip-synch lines during the shoot because of the weather. She said, "We were in Kashmir...couple of lines we had to lip-synch and it was freezing."

The video then cuts to Hrithik Roshan struggling to say lines from the song because of the low temperature. Later in the video, Karan Singh Grover and Akshaye Oberoi can be seen sharing their experience of shooting the song.

Check out the video!

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram story to share the video's link and wrote: "Kashmir's freezing weather may have hindered our dialogue deliveries, but our warm hearts forged a bond brighter than the bonfire!"

The song Heer Aasmani is sung Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, and B Praak. Composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, the lyrics of the song are penned by Kumaar. It gives strong friendship vibes and captures the bonding between the characters of the Indian Air Force.

About Fighter

Fighter is helmed by Siddharth Anand and stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover along with Sanjeeda Shaikh and Talat Aziz. It is part of a planned aerial action franchise and is slated to release on January 25 this year, coinciding with Republic Day.

Fighter marks the third collaboration between Anand and Roshan who have previously worked on the 2014 action film Bang Bang! and the 2019 film War. Both of them were major box office hits.

ALSO READ: What went into Hrithik Roshan's toned body transformation in Fighter? Diet, intense training REVEALED