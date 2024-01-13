Fighter: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone recall shooting Heer Aasmani song in Kashmir's 'freezing' weather; WATCH
Fighter's song Heer Aasmani was released recently and was well received. Now, the makers have shown a behind the scene glimpse in a making-of video.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action drama Fighter is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. Recently, the makers dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the making of the Heer Aasmani shoot.
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone struggled to lip sync in Heer Aasmani
Today, on January 13th, the makers of Fighter dropped a BTS video from the shoot of the Heer Aasmani song. The video features the cast and crew shooting in the cold weather of Kashmir. In the video, Deepika Padukone says that the song is about the 'bonding' between the characters. She then stated that it was difficult to lip-synch lines during the shoot because of the weather. She said, "We were in Kashmir...couple of lines we had to lip-synch and it was freezing."
The video then cuts to Hrithik Roshan struggling to say lines from the song because of the low temperature. Later in the video, Karan Singh Grover and Akshaye Oberoi can be seen sharing their experience of shooting the song.
Check out the video!
Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram story to share the video's link and wrote: "Kashmir's freezing weather may have hindered our dialogue deliveries, but our warm hearts forged a bond brighter than the bonfire!"
The song Heer Aasmani is sung Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, and B Praak. Composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, the lyrics of the song are penned by Kumaar. It gives strong friendship vibes and captures the bonding between the characters of the Indian Air Force.
About Fighter
Fighter is helmed by Siddharth Anand and stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover along with Sanjeeda Shaikh and Talat Aziz. It is part of a planned aerial action franchise and is slated to release on January 25 this year, coinciding with Republic Day.
Fighter marks the third collaboration between Anand and Roshan who have previously worked on the 2014 action film Bang Bang! and the 2019 film War. Both of them were major box office hits.
ALSO READ: What went into Hrithik Roshan's toned body transformation in Fighter? Diet, intense training REVEALED
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more