What went into Hrithik Roshan's toned body transformation in Fighter? Diet, intense training REVEALED

Since the explosive release of the teaser for Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's highly anticipated film Fighter, the internet is buzzing with excitement. Apart from the scintillating chemistry between the lead pair, what's truly setting fans on fire is Hrithik's unbelievably chiseled physique, a feat that's nothing short of extraordinary at the age of 50.

This radical transformation contrasts starkly with his bulkier appearance in Vikram Vedha and the less muscular avatar in Super 30. Fans and fitness buffs alike are now left pondering: What's the secret recipe behind this jaw-dropping metamorphosis? In this article, we unravel it all—covering intense workouts, tailored diets, and every intriguing aspect contributing to his exceptional journey.

Hrithik Roshan incorporated a combination of cardio and functional workouts into his fitness routine

In a recent interview with India Today, Hrithik Roshan's fitness trainer Kris Gethin delved into the demanding regimen that fueled the actor's transformation for the film Fighter. The trainer revealed that Hrithik's cardio routine included sessions once or twice a day, tailored to the specific phase of his transformation journey. Activities ranged from running, elliptical training, and swimming, to workouts on the StairMaster Rower.

Moreover, the fitness routine embraced functional exercises such as boxing, kettlebell workouts, battle ropes, and plyometrics, ensuring a holistic approach to achieve the desired results.

Hrithik Roshan stuck to a dull and flavorless diet

Kris also detailed the actor's dietary regimen during the preparation for his role in the film. the Dhoom 2 actor adhered to a bodybuilding-style diet, consuming approximately six to seven meals each day. The diet primarily consisted of single-form ingredients such as chicken, egg whites, whey protein, fish, along with sources of complex carbohydrates like oats, quinoa, rice, and sweet potato.

In instances where consuming solid foods posed a challenge, the actor would opt for shakes, but the emphasis remained on whole foods. Though the diet might sound a bit monotonous, Hrithik's chef infused creativity by crafting dishes like an egg white burger with chicken breast, where the bun was ingeniously replaced with fluffy egg whites. This innovative touch added an Indianized flavor to the otherwise simple fare.

About Fighter

In Siddharth Anand's upcoming film, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone lead the star-studded cast, which also includes Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika embraces the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, while Hrithik transforms into Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Anil Kapoor steps into the character of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, affectionately called Rocky, and Karan Singh Grover embodies Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, or Taj.

Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz play pivotal roles. Mark your calendars as this action-packed film is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

