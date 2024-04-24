3 times Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad proved a couple that slays together stays together with their fashion game

Hrithik Roshan, who is known as the Bollywood heartthrob for his acting chops and charming looks, has recently been in the headlines for his blossoming relationship with musician and singer Saba Azad. Not only have they won people’s hearts with their adorable chemistry, but they’ve also won them over with their unique sense of style.

Hrithik, who is popular for his suave fashion sense both on-screen and off-screen, seems to have found a match in Saba, whose edgy and electric style perfectly complements his own. From casual outings to red carpet events, the couple have made a statement with the fashion game. Today, we will decode their style for you so that if you go on a date with your partner, you can slay with your boo, too.

Hrithik and Saba’s contrasting ensembles

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attended Madhu Mantena’s wedding and both defined royalty in their stunning ensembles. Saba wore a stunning organza yellow saree from Raw Mango. Her yellow six-yard drape featured a yellow string lace border and delicate floral embellishment. She paired her saree look with a matching blouse.

She finished her look with her hair tied into a neat bun and center parting to finish the appearance. Her statement jewellery featuring earrings, choker and bangles rounded off her look well. Hrithik complemented Saba in a black Nehru jacket with a matching kurta and straight pajamas. A red pocket square sealed the deal for him.

Red and black ensembles

For the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Saba and Hrithik chose red and black ensembles. Her look was an indo-western fusion in a stunning outfit from Amit Aggarwal. She wore a red saree gown with elements of a gorgeous red brocade saree combined with a chic red gown, featuring a plunging neckline that added a sensual touch.

Saba applied bright red lipstick, wore mascara and kohl on her eyes as she left her curly hair open. Hrithik complimented her in black, wearing a black kurta with a blazer and straight pants. Together, they looked like a power couple.

Flower power and pinstripes

For the premiere of Zoya Akhtar’s film Archies, Saba picked a lovely co-ord set from the shelves of Gauri and Nainika. The two-piece outfit included a tea-length skirt and strapless crop top. The multicoloured floral print on the ensemble gave it a maximal charm. She accessorised her look with black pointed heels and a high ponytail with finger waves at the front rounded off her appearance well.

Hrithik, on the other hand, wore a black shirt with half sleeves and complimented his girlfriend well. He wore pinstripe pants in charcoal grey and completed his ensemble with velvet brown shoes and a black hat.

Hrithik and Saba’s love story and fashion are both refreshing and they both continue to grace red carpets and events with their impeccable fashion sense.