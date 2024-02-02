Siddharth Anand REVEALS why Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Fighter couldn’t replicate Pathaan's success

Siddharth Anand's Fighter has made a significant impact in the cinematic realm, captivating audiences since the release of its stunning trailer. The film, known for its dynamic lead chemistry and breathtaking aerial sequences, has become a sensation in the industry. Complemented by a chart-topping soundtrack, the film goes beyond being just a visual spectacle.

Despite its recent theatrical release, the film has not only received positive responses from audiences and critics but has also earned accolades from industry insiders. While everything seemed to be in the film's favor, the box office earnings, though decent, fall short of the unprecedented success achieved by the director's last film, Pathaan. The director recently reflected on why the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer could not attain the same level of success as its predecessor.

Siddharth Anand reflects on the underwhelming box-office performance of Fighter

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand discussed several factors contributing to the subdued box office performance of Fighter, one of them being its release on a working day. The film hit theaters on January 25 (Thursday), and Anand acknowledged that the choice of a mid-week release posed challenges. He emphasized the need for filmmakers to reevaluate their expectations, pointing out that delivering Pathaan just one year prior had likely heightened those expectations.

During a special screening for friends and family on Thursday, Anand observed that a significant percentage of inquiries revolved around whether the show would be in the evening. This prompted the realization that scheduling screenings on a working day, especially in the morning, may not have been the most optimal decision.

The filmmaker also highlighted that the concept of Fighter, being an aerial action film, is unfamiliar to a larger section of the audience in India. He explained, “Another thing is the genre. Fighter is a huge leap for a filmmaker. It’s a space that is unexplored and absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience. They are like, ‘What are these planes doing?'”

Siddharth further explained that a significant portion of the country, around 90 percent, has not experienced flying in planes or visited an airport. Consequently, he dissected that many might find the concept of the movie, especially the aerial action scenes, somewhat alien. The initial disconnect arises from a lack of understanding of the exhilaration intended in the air action. However, Siddharth emphasized that once audiences enter the theatre, they realize that Fighter is, at its core, a relatable and straightforward film.

About Fighter

Siddharth Anand's film boasts an exceptional ensemble cast led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, supported by the seasoned talents of Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known as Minni, in the Air Dragons unit, while Hrithik portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, affectionately called Patty.

Anil Kapoor embodies the character of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, with the call sign Rocky, and Karan Singh Grover brings Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill to life, acknowledged as Taj. Akshay Oberoi skillfully portrays the character of Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, known by the call sign Bash. The film also introduces Rishabh Sawhney as the formidable antagonist.

In addition to these stellar performances, Mahesh Shetty, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, and Talat Aziz play crucial roles, further enriching the cinematic experience with their notable contributions.