Fighter: Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne dubs trailer 'brilliant'; her BF Arslan and bro Zayed send love

Despite legally parting ways several years ago, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have consistently shown an exceptional level of friendliness. Their post-divorce relationship goes beyond co-parenting their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, highlighting a unique connection.

Both Hrithik and Sussanne have embarked on new romantic journeys, with Hrithik currently in a relationship with Saba Azad and Sussanne dating Arslan Goni. Recently, when the highly anticipated trailer for Hrithik's upcoming film Fighter was released, Sussanne, her brother Zayed Khan and boyfriend Arslan, made sure to express their support for the actor.

Sussanne Khan, Arshan Goni and Zayed Khan praise the trailer of Fighter

On January 15, the highly anticipated trailer for Fighter was released, shared by Hrithik Roshan on his Instagram. The unveiling ignited a wave of excitement among his fans, who couldn't help but share their pumped-up reactions to the adrenaline-packed trailer. Notably, even Hrithik's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, expressed her admiration, commenting, "This is Brilliant!!!" accompanied by numerous clapping emojis. Sussanne's boyfriend, Arslan Goni, also showed his support, and actor Zayed Khan, known for his close ties with Hrithik, found it truly superb.

Take a glance: