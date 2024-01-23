Fighter Sher Khul Gaye BTS: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone feed each other cake; Ranveer Singh visits sets

As the highly anticipated aerial action drama, Fighter, is just two days away from its release, the excitement has reached an all-time high. The film's trailer and three songs have already been unveiled, offering viewers a tantalizing glimpse into what awaits them. One of the major highlights is the camaraderie among the cast, particularly between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's characters, who play Squadron Leaders. The off-screen bond among the actors is showcased in a new behind-the-scenes look at the song Sher Khul Gaye.

This celebratory song not only features a lively party atmosphere but also captures heartwarming moments like cake cutting, with the lead actors joyfully feeding each other. Making a surprise appearance, Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh, was also spotted on the sets.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming movie Fighter unveiled an enticing behind-the-scenes video showcasing the making of the first song from the soundtrack, Sher Khul Gaye. The 2-minute and 34-second video provides glimpses of the song's filming, along with insightful interviews with the cast and crew.

The video commences with a sneak peek into the opulent set of the club-themed number, adorned with dazzling lights and disco balls, where the team is deeply engrossed in preparations.

Director Siddharth Anand elucidated that Sher Khul Gaye captures the essence of victory and celebration. Describing it as a dance song, he emphasized the visual treat that comes with featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, labeling them as pure eye candy.

Deepika added to the narrative, expressing that the audience gets to witness the entire team uniting, creating a celebratory atmosphere. Choreographer Bosco Martis shed light on the intention behind infusing a fun element, especially amidst the tension that pervades the narrative.

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who also graces the song with his dance moves, playfully questioned why he was dancing when Hrithik was present. Amidst a group discussion, Hrithik took on a mentoring role, motivating Karan and providing guidance on the dance steps. The video took an unexpected turn when Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh, made a surprise appearance, dressed in a white t-shirt and sporting a mustache, attentively listening to Hrithik's insights.

Akshay Oberoi expressed his admiration for the phenomenal cast, emphasizing the mutual support and shared desire for each other's success.

Bosco Martis, discussing Hrithik's approach, highlighted how he glorifies every dance move, taking ownership and turning it into something sensational. The video even captured a moment where Hrithik was seen guiding Deepika through a dance step.

Anil Kapoor, who also featured in the song, shared that being part of such parties was always a lot of fun for him.

Siddharth Anand disclosed that the song was shot towards the end of the film, creating a mix of emotions. He said, “The team developed this bonding through that journey so it is a sense of homecoming yet closure.” Producer Mamta Anand added that it served as a “perfect ending to a beautiful journey.”

The making video concluded with a heartwarming cake-cutting ceremony. Many individuals held plaque cards in the background, declaring, "It's a wrap." Hrithik and Deepika, along with the rest of the team, engaged in feeding each other cake, creating a festive atmosphere. Confetti showered down as everyone enjoyed the celebratory moment.

Fighter is set to hit cinemas on January 25, coinciding with the eve of India's Republic Day.

