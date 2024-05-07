Kaise Mujhe tum Mil Gaye is one of the superhit shows in the TV industry. It has seen a close camaraderie between the lead actors Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja, who portray the characters of Amruta and Virat in the show. In an interview, the duo highlighted their bond and comfort working together; they emphasized the advantages of being friends and their quick connection.

Just a few hours back, Arjit dropped a hilarious video on his Instagram handle where the duo is seen getting into a fun argument with each other on the trending reel.

Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha’s video

Recently, Arjit shared a reel on his Instagram, where he and Sriti Jha are seen imitating the hilarious trend of ‘Just because.’ In the video, Sriti acted frustrated as Arjit cut her short in the middle of a statement, saying ‘Just because.’ The emphasis on ‘Just because’ is the main essence of the video.

Captioning the video, the actor wrote, "जस्ट because." Followed by a comment where he confessed his incompatibility to record the reels. Expressing the same, he wrote, "Aapne just 10 mins pehle hi kaha tha main reels nahi bana paata (Just 10 mins before you told you that I am unable to record the reels)."

Celebs’ and fans’ reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with their reactions on the same. In the comment section, Kundali Bhagya’s Aishwarya Khare asked, “@itisriti please tell me you are holding ur laughter.” At the same time, Rohit Suchanti and Rahul Sharma reacted with laughter emojis.

Speaking of the fans, one of them wrote, “Sriti can't control her laugh.” Another one commented, “Yaaaarrr!!!!! Virat bhai being Virat bhaiiiiii.”

More about Sriti and Arjit

Apart from Kundali Bhagya, Sriti has been a part of many television shows including Kukmum Bhagya, Naagin 2, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? and others.

Whereas Arjit has been a part of Naagin 5, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, etc,

