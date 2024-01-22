7 Siddharth Anand movies to watch before Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter hits cinemas

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has earned acclaim for creating numerous popular romantic comedies throughout his career. In recent years, he has also showcased his prowess in the action genre. Following the massive success of Pathaan in 2023, Siddharth is set to make a return to the big screen with his upcoming project, Fighter, an aerial action drama.

Fighter marks the first collaboration between the dynamic duo Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The power-packed trailer has heightened anticipation among audiences for its imminent release this week. As we prepare for this thrilling cinematic experience, let's take a closer look at Siddharth's noteworthy filmography.

Siddharth Anand movies to watch before Fighter releases:

1. Pathaan (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 28 mins

2 hours 28 mins IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia Writer: Siddharth Anand, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala

Siddharth Anand, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The action thriller Pathaan serves as the fourth installment of the YRF spy universe, introducing Shah Rukh Khan as RAW agent Pathaan. Deepika Padukone plays the role of ISI agent Rubai, and the duo joins forces to thwart the plans of John Abraham's character, Jim, who intends to unleash a deadly virus upon India.

2. War (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

2 hours 31 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka Writer: Siddharth Anand, Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala

Siddharth Anand, Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The third installment in the spy universe, War, unfolds the narrative of Tiger Shroff's RAW agent, Khalid, tasked with tracking down his former mentor, Kabir, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, who has turned rogue. Vaani Kapoor also played a pivotal role in the film.

3. Bang Bang! (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

2 hours 26 mins IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy

Action/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif

Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif Writer: Sujoy Ghosh, Suresh Nair, Patrick O'Neill, Abbas Tyrewala

Sujoy Ghosh, Suresh Nair, Patrick O'Neill, Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

In the movie Bang Bang, a mysterious thief named Rajveer, played by Hrithik Roshan, crosses paths with an unassuming bank receptionist, Harleen (Katrina Kaif). This serendipitous meeting sets off a chain of events that leads to a series of thrilling escapades, forming the core of the film's narrative.

4. Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

2 hours 31 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama/Comedy

Romance/Drama/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Zayed Khan

Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Zayed Khan Writer: Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Advaita Kala

Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Advaita Kala Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/Zee5

In Anjaana Anjaani, Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra portray the characters Akash and Kiara, both grappling with suffering and contemplating suicide. Their fateful encounter occurs at the brink of their desperate decisions to end their lives. In a twist of fate, they decide to embark on a journey to embrace life to its fullest until the arrival of New Year's Day.

5. Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008)

Running Time: 2 hours 32 mins

2 hours 32 mins IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama/Comedy

Romance/Drama/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Minissha Lamba

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Minissha Lamba Writer: Aditya Chopra, Devika Bhagat, Anvita Dutt

Aditya Chopra, Devika Bhagat, Anvita Dutt Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of a playboy, renowned for leaving a trail of broken hearts in his wake. His awakening comes when his true love turns him away. Fueled by a newfound realization, he embarks on a journey to seek forgiveness from his previous conquests.

6. Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Sports/Comedy/Family

Sports/Comedy/Family Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ali Haji, Angelina Idnani

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ali Haji, Angelina Idnani Writer: Habib Faisal

Habib Faisal Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Ta Ra Rum Pum, Saif Ali Khan portrays RV, a skilled car racer whose life takes a tragic turn after a serious accident. Supported by his resilient family, RV finds the motivation to stage a remarkable comeback from a point where he had lost everything.

7. Salaam Namaste (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins

2 hours 38 mins IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance/Drama

Comedy/Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta

Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta Writer: Siddharth Anand, Abbas Tyrewala

Siddharth Anand, Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2005

2005 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Salaam Namaste delves into the lives of Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta's characters, who make the decision to move in together. This quirky tale of relationships takes an unexpected turn when a pregnancy shakes up their lives, throwing them off balance.

About Siddharth Anand’s upcoming movie Fighter

Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, revolves around the lives of Indian Air Force officers. This adrenaline-fueled entertainer, brimming with action and patriotism, is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

