Fighter Trailer: Ranveer Singh is ‘gobsmacked’ after watching first rushes of Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming films, and fans had been waiting with bated breaths for the film’s trailer to release. The wait is finally over as the makers have unveiled the Fighter trailer today, on the occasion of Indian Army Day. Soon after the trailer dropped, Ranveer Singh cheered for his wifey, by lauding the Fighter trailer. He was mighty impressed with the first rushes, and wished the team good luck for the film’s release.

Deepika Padukone’s Fighter Trailer leaves Ranveer Singh gobsmacked

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram on Monday to share the trailer of her upcoming film Fighter. The trailer featured some thriller high-octane aerial chase sequences, inspiring dialogues and music, an intriguing storyline, and the sizzling chemistry between the leads Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Netizens heaped praises on the Fighter trailer as soon as it was released. Deepika’s hubby and actor Ranveer Singh also dropped a lovely comment on the actress’ post, sharing his review.

Ranveer Singh loved the trailer of Fighter, and it left him amazed. “ABSOLUTE FIRE!!!! What a trailer!!!! Stunning!!!! I’m gobsmacked!!!!! All the best Team fighter!!!!” wrote Ranveer Singh. Bhumi Pednekar was also impressed, and she commented, “Bloody bloody insaneeeeee.” “Super,” wrote Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan, along with fire emojis. Check out the trailer of Fighter, as well as Ranveer’s reaction below!

About Fighter

Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, along with Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Talat Aziz. The film is a tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and determination of our IAF warriors, showcasing their remarkable stories and the unbreakable bond they share with the skies they protect.

This film marks Deepika Padukone’s first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, which is one of the reasons fans are super-excited for the film. Fighter is Hrithik’s third film with Siddharth Anand, while it also marks Deepika’s third film with the director after Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan. It will release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

