Fighter Trailer OUT: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer is high on emotions, patriotism and all things action

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action drama Fighter is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Ani Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshaye Oberoi among others. Recently, the makers dropped the highly anticipated trailer of the film on the internet.

Fighter trailer released

Today, on January 15th, the official trailer of Fighter dropped on the internet. The over three-minute-long trailer is filled with several high-octane action sequences of all kinds that are goose-bumps inducing. It introduces us to the characters played by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone who are the 'top aviators' of the Indian Air Force.

Things take a turn after the Pulwama attack and the team goes into full-on action mode as they are at loggerheads with the enemy. The latter half of the trailer oozes feelings of emotion and patriotism with the quick cuts, high-octane action, background score, and Hrithik's dialogues.

Check out the trailer:

Fighter has created a lot of buzz via its songs

Prior to the trailer release, the makers had dropped three songs, Heer Aasmani, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, and Sher Khul Gaye. Heer Aasmani features its main cast having a lot of fun and bonding together. The song captures the true spirit of the Indian Air Force. It is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, and B Praak. The song has been composed by Vishal and Sheykhar while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

The second song, Sher Khul Gaye is an upbeat party track that features Hrithik, Deepika, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The song is composed by Vishal-Shekhar while the vocals have been provided by the same along with Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao. The peppy track has inspired a variety of reels on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Ishq Jaisa Kuch consists of breathtaking visuals of both Hrithik and Deepika who are grooving to the tune against the oceanic background. Vishal & Sheykhar, Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D sang it while Kumaar wrote the lyrics.

Deepika Padukone recalls shooting Heer Aasmani

Recently, the makers of Fighter dropped a BTS video from the shooting of Heer Aasmani which took place in the cold weather of Kashmir. In it, Deepika stated that Kashmir's weather made it difficult to lip-synch lines during the shoot. She said, "We were in Kashmir...couple of lines we had to lip-synch, and it was freezing."

We also get to see Hrithik struggling to say lines because of the low temperature as Siddharth directs him. In the video, Karan Singh Grover and Akshaye Oberoi also share their experience of shooting the song. Sharing the link to the video via Instagram story, Hrithik wrote: "Kashmir's freezing weather may have hindered our dialogue deliveries, but our warm hearts forged a bond brighter than the bonfire!"

About Fighter

Fighter is helmed by Siddharth Anand and written by him and Ramon Chibb. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz and Sanjeev Jaiswal. Fighter is the first film as part of a planned aerial action franchise. and was originally scheduled to release in September 2022 but it was pushed due to production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fighter will hit the silver screen on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day.

