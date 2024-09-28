Did you know Govinda shot for Hero No 1 song near Eiffel Tower in 15 minutes? Here's what happened

Govinda began his acting career in Hindi cinema in the 80s and turned out to become a successful star in the 90s. During the beginning of his career, Govinda initially signed 75 films at the age of 21 and later dropped 25 of them. Do you know that Govinda once took just 15 minutes to shoot for a song from Hero No.1 near the Eiffel Tower? Here's what happened on the set, casting director-actor Abhishek Banerjee recently revealed it all.

During a new interview with Lallantop, Abhishek Banerjee recalled the time when director David Dhawan told him about how Govinda shot a song sequence in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 15 minutes.

Banerjee remembered director David Dhawan had to shoot a song segment near the Eiffel Tower, however, he didn't have permission to start filming there.

"Govinda ne yeh bola tu bas camera on kar aur fatafat jo ye steps hain group ke saath 15-20 minute mein dance karke nikal liye (Govinda asked him to switch on the camera and the actor, performed the dance steps, completed the shoot in 15-20 minutes and left the set)," the Stree 2 actor said.

Abhishek Banerjee shared that no actor can work like Govinda and added that he doesn't believe any other performer can do what he did back in the 90s. Praising his professionalism, Banerjee noted that as an actor he knew how he had to finish his work on time and leave.

For the uninitiated, it happened on the sets of Mohabbat Ki Nahi Jaati, the track from the 1997 film, Hero No. 1. The song also starred Karisma Kapoor. In a sequence, Govinda and Karisma performed quirky dance steps against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Both the stars were surrounded by the on-lookers on the site.

Apart from Hero No.1, Govinda is also known for movies like Coolie No.1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Swarg, Saajan Chale Sasural, Raja Babu, Rajaji, Partner, and many more.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee featured in two movies, Stree 2 and Vedaa last month. Both films clashed at the box office on August 15. While Stree 2 starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Vedaa was shouldered on John Abraham and Sharvari.

