Govinda REVEALS details of accidental bullet injury for the first time after discharge from hospital; ‘Dekha to favara nikal raha tha…’

Govinda sustained a self-inflicted injury after an accidental misfire from his revolver on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Following this, he was hospitalized and underwent surgery. The actor was finally discharged a few hours ago. He spoke to the media outside Criticare Hospital, detailing the unfortunate incident.

Today, on October 4, Govinda was discharged from the hospital. In the videos shared by the paps, the Partner actor was seen coming out of the hospital premises in a wheelchair. He also spoke with the media before leaving and provided details about the unfortunate incident that occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The actor recalled the accident and the trauma of the incident, expressing, "Aisa laga ki ye kya ho gaya (I was like what has just happened) "

Upon being asked if he was alone at the time of the incident, the actor revealed, "Han…main nikal raha tha show ke liye. Kolkata ke liye aur yahi koi 5 -4:45 baje aur uss tym to vo girr hi gaya aur chal hi padi aur mujhe aisa laga ke jhatka to laga ke kya hua (yes, I was leaving for Kolkata for a show and that time it just fell and misfired. I was shocked about what has just happened)."

The actor continued by recalling, "Maine dekha to favara nikal raha tha bada, fir maine socha ke stithi ko kisi aur tarike se joda nai jaaye isliye kaid kar ke rakh liya jaaye. Maine videos taiyaar kar liye aur doctor sahab Aggawal ji ke yahan chala gaya (When I saw there was a lot of blood coming out, I thought it was better to document the moment so that it would not be misinterpreted. I recorded the videos and reached out to Dr. Aggarwal)."

In addition to this, the Hero No. 1 actor asserted that the situation should not be misinterpreted. He expressed gratitude towards his fans and press for their blessings and wishes.

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja, daughter Tina Ahuja, and brother among others stood like a pillar of his strength while the actor was leaving the hospital. Apart from close loved ones, several close friends and Bollywood celebrities including David Dhawan, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, and Sudesh Lehri among others visited the actor in the hospital to check up on his well-being.

