Govinda Bullet Injury: Sunita Ahuja shares UPDATE about her husband’s well-being; ‘Kuch mahine baad sir fir dance vance karne lagenge'

Govinda sustained an accidental bullet injury in the wee hours of Tuesday. Following the unfortunate incident, Bollywood celebrities including Shatrughan Sinha, David Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, and more arrived at the hospital to check on the veteran actor. Meanwhile, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has revealed that the actor is recuperating. He might also be discharged in a day or two.

Today, on October 2, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja spoke to ANI and revealed that the actor is better than yesterday. He would be admitted to a normal warm today and be discharged in a day or two. She also expressed gratitude towards his fans and followers for their wishes and blessings.