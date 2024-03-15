Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor showers love on her ‘sunshine’; Pooja Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor and more extend wishes

Today, Alia Bhatt, one of the big stars in Bollywood, turns 31. Last night, she had a fancy dinner with her family and friends to celebrate this milestone. Now, on her special day, her close ones are pouring out their heartfelt birthday wishes for her on Instagram, adding to the love and excitement surrounding her birthday.

Celebrities extend Birthday wishes

Pooja Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's sister Pooja Bhatt took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture to wish her birthday. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @aliabhatt The BIG girl in ALL our lives!".

Take a look:

Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan took to Instagram and shared some unseen pictures of the actress to wish on her special day. She captioned it, "How much do i love thee ? Let me count the ways … If I did I know the words Would quite run off the page So let me just say it simply then. Happy Birthday my darling I love you more than you will ever know."

Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt' sister Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a video to express her love and birthday wishes. She wrote alongside the video, "My greatest gift, my best friend, my sister, my soulmate. I love you. Happy Birthday my airy, (definitely) scary, always wary little fairy."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Alia Bhatt's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Kapoor took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Alia Bhatt and wished her lots of love on her birthday. She wrote, "

Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram stories and shared a sweet birthday note for her darling Bahu. She wrote, "Happy Birthday our sunshine, thank you for being ours, love you loads."

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories and shared a sweet birthday note for Alia Bhatt. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the queen of everyone's heart. Shine beyond the stars my darling, love you."

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in India. After wrapping up filming for her adrenaline-pumping movie Jigra. Despite her hectic schedule, she made sure to carve out time for her loved ones to mark her 31st birthday in style.

Last night, the paparazzi caught glimpses of Alia and her guests as they arrived at the celebration venue. Alia herself looked stunning in a golden top paired with classy blue pants and matching golden heels. Her makeup added a touch of glamour, enhancing her natural beauty, while her hair flowed gracefully around her shoulders. Amidst the flashes of cameras, Alia radiated charm and elegance, embodying the essence of a true Bollywood diva.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Alia Bhatt gears up for her next big-screen adventure in the thrilling prison-break saga, Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's own Eternal Sunshine Productions, this intense movie also stars Vedang Raina in a significant role. Jigra is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.

