Top 10 easy Hindi songs to sing for beginners

Ready to learn Hindi songs? Whether you're just starting out or looking to polish your skills, picking the right tunes is key. In this article, we've rounded up 10 super easy Hindi songs perfect for beginners like you. These tracks are great for boosting confidence, expanding your vocal range, and falling in love with Hindi music. So, let's jump in and explore these easy Hindi songs to sing together.

Top 10 Hindi songs that are too easy to sing:

1. Cham Cham

Movie : Baaghi

: Baaghi Music : Meet Bros

: Meet Bros Singer : Meet Bros ft. Monali Thakur

: Meet Bros ft. Monali Thakur Lyrics by: Kumaar

Cham Cham from the movie Baaghi is a lively song that's sure to get you moving and out of your comfort zone. With its upbeat tempo, this track offers a great opportunity to work on voice modulation and challenge yourself as a singer.

Featured on Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, this is a fun and easy Hindi song to sing. Practice diligently and aim to get your listeners grooving along with you.

2. Kuch Na Kaho

Movie : 1942: A Love Story

: 1942: A Love Story Music : R.D Burman

: R.D Burman Singer : Kumar Sanu

: Kumar Sanu Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar

Kuch Naa Kaho is a magical track from the iconic film 1942 - A Love Story, released in 1994. It stands as one of the final masterpieces composed by the legendary R.D. Burman. Penned by Javed Akhtar and beautifully rendered by Kumar Sanu, this song is truly unforgettable.

Its hummable tunes will stay with you long after you've heard it, making it one of the best songs to sing in Hindi for budding vocalists looking to showcase their talent.

3. Pal Pal Har Pal

Movie : Lage Raho Munnabhai

: Lage Raho Munnabhai Music : Shantanu Moitra

: Shantanu Moitra Singer : Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal

: Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal Lyrics by: Swanand Kirkire

Pal Pal Har Pal is a beautiful song from the film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal, it stands out as one of the best Bollywood songs to sing for beginners. With its easy-to-remember lyrics and smooth pronunciation, it's an ideal choice for those starting out in singing.

4. Give me some sunshine

Movie : 3 Idiots

: 3 Idiots Music : Shantanu Moitra

: Shantanu Moitra Singer : Suraj Jagan, Sharman Joshi

: Suraj Jagan, Sharman Joshi Lyrics by: Swanand Kirkire

If you're looking for the best Hindi songs to sing without music, Give Me Some Sunshine from the movie 3 Idiots is an excellent choice. It's simple enough for amateurs to sing without any hassle, yet it has the potential to impress.

5. Chaand Tare

Movie : Yes Boss

: Yes Boss Music : Jatin-Lalit

: Jatin-Lalit Singer : Abhijeet

: Abhijeet Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar

Chaand Tare from the movie Yes Boss stands out as one of the best Bollywood songs to sing on stage especially for beginners. Its melodic simplicity makes it an ideal choice for karaoke sessions as well.

6. Lag Jaa Gale

Movie : Wo Kaun Thi

: Wo Kaun Thi Music : Madan Mohan

: Madan Mohan Singer : Lata Mangeshkar

: Lata Mangeshkar Lyrics by: Raja Mehndi Ali Khan

Lag Jaa Gale is a classic choice for vocal music students, with readily available notations on the internet. Its popularity stems from the desire of aspiring singers to replicate the soulfulness of the original track sung by Lata Mangeshkar. It's considered one of the easiest old Hindi songs for female singers to perform.

7. Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye

Movie : Jurm

: Jurm Music : Rajesh Roshan

: Rajesh Roshan Singer : Kumar Sanu, Sadhna Sargam

: Kumar Sanu, Sadhna Sargam Lyrics by: Indivar

The music of the first three lines of the song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye bears resemblance to the popular American folksinger Hedwig Grace's song, 500 Miles. However, Bollywood has a knack for infusing its own unique essence into inspired creations, and this song is no exception.

It's the kind of song that music enthusiasts find irresistible. If you're looking for Hindi songs for a singing competition, don't hesitate to give it a try.

8. Tum Hi Ho

Movie : Aashiqui 2

: Aashiqui 2 Music : Mithoon

: Mithoon Singer : Arijit Singh

: Arijit Singh Lyrics by: Mithoon

Tum Hi Ho is indeed a very easy song to sing for beginners. It's in the key of F minor, which tends to be a comfortable pitch for many male singers. However, it's worth noting that you can adjust the pitch slightly higher or lower to accommodate your vocal range.

9. Tinka Tinka

Movie : Karam

: Karam Music : Vishal-Sheykhar

: Vishal-Sheykhar Singer : Alisha Chinai

: Alisha Chinai Lyrics by: Vishal, Irshad Kamil

If you're searching for simple Hindi songs to sing (female), Tinka Tinka is an excellent option to consider. Sung by the versatile Alisha Chinai, this song is very beginner-friendly and offers a great opportunity to showcase your vocal skills.

10. Muskurane Ki Wajah

Movie : CityLights

: CityLights Music : Jeet Gannguli

: Jeet Gannguli Singer : Arijit Singh

: Arijit Singh Lyrics by: Rashmi Singh

Muskurane Ki Wajah is a captivating song that showcases the impact of a smile. It's an ideal selection for beginners to refine their vocal control while expressing feelings of longing and happiness. This track is also an easy Bollywood karaoke song, providing singers with an enjoyable platform to display their skills.

We hope you enjoyed our carefully curated list of the easiest Hindi songs to sing for beginners. Practice these songs diligently, and you'll undoubtedly impress everyone with your vocal skills!

