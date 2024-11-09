Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Birthday: When Anil Kapoor’s son joked he is ‘broke’ and has no wedding gift for sister Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood stars and siblings Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor share a close bond that fans adore. Today, as Harsh Varrdhan celebrates his birthday, let’s look back at his humorous response when asked about Sonam’s wedding gift. With humor, he confessed he was ‘broke’ and could only offer her hugs and lots of love.

At the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero trailer launch, just before Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to Anand Ahuja, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was asked about his sister’s big day. He expressed joy for her, calling her husband Anand a ‘great guy’, but admitted he was deeply focused on his film and wasn’t fully in the loop about the wedding preparations, as per IANS.

During the event, when asked about his wedding gift for the Blind actress, the actor had a humorous response, saying he is ‘broke’. He said, “A hug… That’s a joke. A lot of love. I am broke. Have you seen the kind of movies I am doing? They don’t pay very well (laughs). So, I don’t have anything to give her, but a lot of love."

For those unfamiliar, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, hit theaters on June 1, 2018.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a grand Mumbai ceremony. Almost four years later, in 2022, they welcomed their son, Vayu. She is quite active on social media and frequently shares pictures with her son.

Just a few days ago, the Blind actress shared an adorable Instagram story originally posted by her husband, Anand Ahuja. The story featured their son, Vayu, holding a ball and looking away from the camera as he walked out of the room. Anand captioned the post, “cc @sonamkapoor growin’ up quick!” capturing the sweet moment.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor took a break after welcoming her son, Vayu. Last seen in the 2023 film Blind, the actress and fashion icon is thrilled to return finally. Recently, she shared her excitement about facing the camera again, expressing her love for acting and the joy of exploring diverse characters through her work.

Pinkvilla wishes Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor a very happy and prosperous birthday!

