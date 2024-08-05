PICS: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu strolls in London’s park with uncle Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor married the love of her life, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, back in 2018. A couple of years later, on August 20, 2022, the couple was blessed with their first child, a baby boy they named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

A while ago, the little boy’s uncle and Sonam’s brother, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to his social media and dropped a picture with the toddler. In the photo album he shared online, Kapoor can be seen walking next to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu. The young boy looked stylish wearing just a black baggy pant over his diaper.

As for his uncle, actor-producer Harsh Varrdhan, he donned a pair of black cargo pants with a white shirt, a cap, and sneakers. Anil Kapoor’s son also dropped multiple selfies and images of himself as he enjoyed in a park in London. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Stroll in the park with VKA.”

A couple of days ago, Sonam and Anil Kapoor took to social media to shower love on birthday boy, Anand Ahuja. The Fighter actor shared a picture of his son-in-law on Instagram, along with several photos of his daughter and grandson, Vayu.

Heaping praises of the businessman, the veteran Bollywood actor wrote in the captions, “Anand, I feel so blessed to have you as a part of our family. Your love, support, and care for @sonamkapoor and our entire family is something that I cherish deeply. Your entrepreneurial spirit, your passion for life, and your kind heart inspire me every day."

He added, "I’m so proud of the man you are and the father you’ve become to our beautiful grandchild. Happy Birthday! Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and adventures! May all your dreams come true and may you continue to be the biggest source of love and comfort for your family. We all love you @anandahuja."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in yet another YRF Spy Universe film. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, on the other hand, has been part of movies like Mirzya, AK vs AK, Thar, and more.

