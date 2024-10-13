Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's little one Vayu 'Growin' up quick' and his latest PIC is proof

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are among Bollywood's popular couples. The proud parents of son Vayu, the celebrity couple is often seen sharing adorable pictures of their little one on social media. Yet again, the Khoobsurat actress captured a cute photo of her son as they gush over him growing so fast.

Today, October 13, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and re-shared a super cute story shared by her husband Anand Ahuja. The story featured their son, Vayu with a ball in his hand. He was seen looking away from the camera as he made his way out of the room. The post was captioned, "cc@sonamkapoor growin’ up quick!"

Vayu's fashion statement, especially since his mom is a true blue fashionista, was on point. He looked cool in a blue shirt paired with matching pants and black shoes.

Just a couple of days back, Anand and Sonam shared a joint post on their Instagram handle to share a photo dump giving a peek into their vacation in the Maldives. A carousel of pictures and videos featured their joyous time on their first vacation with their two-year-old son. They were also joined by Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani.

The post began with the father-son duo enjoying a meal, followed by a video of Vayu taking baby steps. We also get to see a glimpse of the little munchkin playing on the beach. The post continues with a glimpse of the little one enjoying his time in the pool with a swim ring.

Up next was a video of the family of three playing ball at the beach that is enough to melt your hearts. The post was captioned, “Look at the sea, look how it sings for you! Our own rendition of ‘Yellow', now titled “Blue'! :P Thank you Rhea Kapoor for planning our first holiday w Vayu.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Nearly four years later, the couple welcomed Vayu in 2022.

On the work front, Sonam took a break after the arrival of her son. The actress was last seen in the 2023 movie Blind. In a statement shared last month, she expressed excitement about shooting her first project post her pregnancy.

