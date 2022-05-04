EXCLUSIVE: Thar’s Anil Kapoor on playing cop; Harsh Varrdhan on buying sneakers for Sonam Kapoor’s baby

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Thar will be soon out on a streaming platform. Ahead of its premiere on the 6th of May, the father-and-son duo is busy promoting the upcoming thriller. Apart from them, it also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jitendra Joshi, and Satish Kaushik in key roles. Amid this, Anil Kapoor, Harsh, and Jitendra joined Pinkvilla for an exclusive conversation.

Anil Kapoor will be seen playing a cop in Thar. The actor has also played a cop in the 2020 film Malang and in the Race franchise. When asked how the actor approaches the role and distinguishes one cop character from another, Mr. Kapoor said, “(I look at) What's on the paper, and how the filmmaker sees the film, and how he wants to tell the story. Just a year and a half back, I did Malang where I also played a cop. That's the way it was written, that's the way Mohit (Suri) wanted to see, and of course, I came in as an actor. Then we had a certain kind of discussion and there's a way I see it, and ultimately it's the director's vision because he's there to okay the shot. Because he knows the film more than all of us because he's seen the whole film.”

He continued, “And now coming to Thar, obviously it's the story and screenplay written by Raj Singh Chaudhary, who has also directed the film. Then of course, Anurag (Kashyap) came into it to help us accentuate what was written. And then I spoke to Raj, and then I spoke to Anurag also about how he sees the film? How he sees the character? And somewhere, I think, because the writers and directors, they have a certain way they're looking at the film, so you try your best to satisfy them and make them happy. So, when they feel they've got what they wanted you to feel. That's the way I look at my performances and the way I look at the character.

We also asked Harsh Varrdhan if he has bought Baby Jordans for Sonam Kapoor’s baby, given that he’s such a big sneakerhead. The actor jokingly replied that he hopes he gets paid for the upcoming biopic on Abhinav Bindra. “Baby Jordans No! I barely have money, I'm running out of money now so, I hope I get paid for this biopic because I need to pay rent,” said the Ray actor.

Watch Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s interview below:

