Have Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone thanked Kareena Kapoor Khan for contributing to their romance? Here's what she says

It's a known fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan was supposed to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela but she decided to leave the film. Soon after that Deepika Padukone came on board as the lead heroine of the film. Interestingly, it's the sets of Ram Leela where the real-life romance of Deepika and Ranveer Singh began and they got married 5 years later in 2018.

Recently Kareena talked about destiny and how leaving Ram Leela led to Ranveer and Deepika working together and falling in love with each other. The Crew actress opened up on whether the couple has thanked her for playing a part in their romance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on playing an indirect role in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's romance by leaving Bajirao Mastani

During an interview with BBC Asian Network, Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about walking out of Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela which led to the onscreen romance between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The actress who is currently working with the couple in upcoming biggie Singham Again was asked if the couple has thanked her yet for playing a role in their romance. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“I believe in destiny, and I believe that whatever is meant to be in your life will happen, through anything. All is written in the stars and everything is not written for everyone,” she said responding to the question.

Advertisement

Talking about destiny, Kareena was asked about leaving Kal Ho Na Ho (2003) also starring her now husband Saif Ali Khan whom she met on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan and fell in love. When asked if she ever thinks her romance with Saif could've started early if she did KHNH, the actress said, “Maybe it would have been very different because that was maybe not the time. And that’s why I strongly believe in timing, because maybe that was not the time for us to be together, and things just happen. So much in my life has been about timing, about choices, and I strongly believe in destiny and what belongs to you will come to you no matter what. But whatever is not meant to be, you know, no matter how much you try to hold on or how much you try to make things happen.”

More about Singham Again

Singham Again is the 3rd instalment of the much-loved Singham franchise with Ajay Devgn playing the title role. It's also the 5th part of Rohit Shetty cop universe. Apart from Ajay, Kareena, Ranveer, and Deepika, the film will also have Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles.