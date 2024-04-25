Heeramandi Screening: Ananya Panday and rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapoor twin in blue; fans react

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, while keeping their relationship private, display a bond that doesn't escape the keen eyes of their fans. Speculations about their romance began when they were seen vacationing together overseas. Since then, they've been spotted enjoying meals, going on drives, and attending movie dates together.

Most recently, the rumored couple turned heads at the Heeramandi screening in Mumbai, where they both wore matching blue outfits.

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur grab attention in matching outfits

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur recently graced the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in Mumbai. Both actors exuded absolute style, but what truly caught everyone's attention was their coordinated choice of attire in blue.

Ananya flaunted the hue prominently in her traditional outfit, while Aditya sported it subtly in the shirt he paired with a black coat and trousers. Fans couldn't help but notice and flooded them with compliments. One admirer dubbed them "Bollywood's hottest couple," while another exclaimed, "Omg, they make such a gorgeous couple," and yet another declared them the "Best jodi."

Take a look:

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

On the professional front, Ananya is currently basking in the success of the Netflix release of her latest film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in which she stars alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, this contemporary film has garnered positive reviews from the audience.

Aditya, on the other hand, was last seen in Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. His upcoming project is Anurag Basu's Metro…In Dino, where he shares the screen with Sara Ali Khan. Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma also play significant roles in this awaited venture.

