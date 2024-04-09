Heeramandi Trailer OUT: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, more draw canvas of romance and revolution in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has sparked significant buzz in the industry. The stellar cast of the Netflix show has already built anticipation among fans and cinema enthusiasts. From the stunning female to male star cast, the show appears nothing short of a diamond itself. Now, adding to the excitement, the makers have finally released the much-awaited trailer of the show.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar trailer is OUT

The makers have finally dropped the highly-anticipated trailer of Heeramandi. The video gives a peek into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mesmerizing universe, where every frame is a canvas, and every story is a symphony of emotions while the characters take on a tale of romance and revolution that clashes in silence. The series is a sweeping saga of love, loss, and liberation.

The narratives are grand spectacles that transport audiences into a world of opulence, passion, and unmatched storytelling. It's truly a visual feast. And, once again, the director is set to take us to larger-than-life narratives in his directorial debut series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Check out the trailer here:

Meet Heeramandi's female star cast

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is renowned for creating opulent and larger-than-life shows and movies with stellar casts and storylines. SLB works his magic on-screen with his choice of actors, and for Heeramandi's female cast, he has assembled a stunning ensemble including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Recently, the makers released the second track from Heeramandi titled Tilasmi Bahein. The song features Sonakshi Sinha as Fardeena, portraying a bold and fierce antagonist. In the song, Sonakshi, clad in a sequin saree, opens the scene sitting in a Mehfil attended by elites. As people are in awe of her beauty, Fardeena mesmerizes the gathering with her dance moves. Sung by Sharmistha Chatterjee, Tilasmi Bahein was written by AM Turaz and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

Heeramandi's male star cast

Expanding upon the female star cast, the makers recently announced the Nawabs (male star cast) of the series. The Heeramandi makers took to social media and shared solo first-look posters of the male star cast. The show will feature Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah.

For the unversed, Fardeen Khan will make his grand comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi as Wali Mohammed. The actor looks royal and regal in Nawab look. Joining the stellar cast of SLB's drama series, Fardeen added, "Wali Mohammed embodies the essence of a nawab, always standing by the women of Heeramandi. Marking my Netflix debut with such a character feels like the perfect comeback to the screens."

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

During the premiere date announcement event in South Mumbai, Bhansali expressed his gratitude towards the team's hard work and dedication in bringing the story of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to Netflix. He added, “With the release scheduled for May 1, we can’t wait for audiences worldwide to watch it and shower us with their love and appreciation.”

The upcoming historical drama series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the series promises to highlight the lives of courtesans in the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj back in the 1940s.

The series also backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prerna Singh is created by Moin Beg. It will be available for streaming from May 1 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi's male cast revealed; From Fardeen Khan's Wali Mohammed to Shekhar Suman's Zulfiqar Ahmed, all look regally dashing