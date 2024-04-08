Here’s who will feature in the first episode of Arhaan Khan’s podcast; THIS is when it will be released

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan will debut with the six-episode podcast Dumb Biryani. The first episode will go live on April 11, 2024.

By Loveleen Kaur
Updated on Apr 08, 2024  |  11:13 PM IST |  3.6K
Arhaan Khan
PC: Arhaan Khan on Instagram

Following in the footsteps of his parents, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan is all set to step into the entertainment industry with his podcast called Dumb Biryani. While the stakes are all high and the anticipation around the guests of the show is breaking the ceiling, the team finally revealed the guests who will grace the first episode of the chat show. Read on!

Arhaan Khan reveals the first guests of his podcast show

The newest heartthrob of B-town, Arhaan Khan, is all set to make the audience laugh and take them on a journey to the unknown with his upcoming podcast show Dumb Biryani. Days after the official announcement, the team finally put all speculations to rest and revealed the Khan brothers of Bollywood who will grace the first episode.

In the maiden episode, Arhaan's father, Arbaaz Khan, along with his brother, Sohail Khan, will sit down with Arhaan and his friends, Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma, to cook up a hilarious and entertaining storm.

An hour ago, the official Instagram handle of the podcast dropped a poster from the first episode featuring Arbaaz and Sohail. The team also revealed that the episode will premiere of EID, reportedly on April 11, 2024. Sharing the post, they penned, "As they grow older, the boys are in need of some fatherly gyaan on navigating friendship, family and growing pains and who better to ask than the Khan Brothers?"

Take a look:


A day ago, the team also shared the official poster of the show with the three friends taking the lead. The caption read, “4 more days till our little internet experiment reaches you- expect silly conversations, hot takes, and some truly heartwarming moments as you come along the way. 11th April 2024.”

Take a look:


After the official announcement of the podcast, many B-town celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and others congratulated Arhaan. Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun penned, “Madness!! This is definitely going to be a blast. My Kinda biryani, can't wait to see it.” Bebo praised him and wrote, “Well done Arhaan, congratulations darling.”

Ananya Panday said that she is into anything with the word Biryani. “I am sold anyway! This looks like so fun, waiting to watch.” Dumb Biryani is a six-episode podcast presented by Revolio Media. It will exclusively premiere on their YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan makes special appearance in nephew Arhaan Khan's Dumb Biryani podcast; Orry has special advice

Credits: Dumb biryani on Instagram
